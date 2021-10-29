Seasonal Climate Outlook

-A progression toward La Niña conditions - NIWA has moved to La Niña Alert

-Above average temperatures across all Aotearoa New Zealand, with November being especially warm. Unusually warm coastal sea surface temperatures.

-Below normal rainfall, particularly in the South Island and western North Island. Near normal in the north and east of the North Island

-The risk for Pacific tropical cyclones is elevated. Occasional heavy rainfall and possible flooding, particularly in the northern and eastern North Island

For more details and the opportunity to ask questions, check out the livestream from XXpm today: https://www.facebook.com/NIWAWeather/live_videos/

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2110/SCO_November_2021_final.pdf

© Scoop Media

