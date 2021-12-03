Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Pathway To Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions In Water

Friday, 3 December 2021, 11:01 am
Press Release: Water New Zealand

Water New Zealand is launching a new guide that it hopes will provide a clear pathway for the water sector to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. 
 

Insights and sustainability advisor, Lesley Smith says the water sector is currently a net emitter of greenhouse gases but with better knowledge and technology, there are opportunities for it to both reduce emissions and recapture carbon as well. 
 

“Not only is there a need to reduce emissions from infrastructure, wastewater by-products can also contribute to a circular economy – both through generating energy and reducing reliance on imported fertilisers.” 
 

“But we need to improve our understanding of water sector emissions and increase biogas recovery from wastewater in order to reduce two potent greenhouse gases, methane and nitrous oxide. 
 

She says that carbon dioxide emissions can also be reduced by using water assets to produce renewable energy, reduce water use and by modifying construction and operating practices. 
 

Water New Zealand’s new guide Navigating to net zero: Aotearoa’s water sector low carbon journey focuses on these opportunities and provides a framework for action. 
 

As part of New Zealand's commitment to the Paris Agreement which aims to limit global temperature increase to 1.5 degrees, we have two 2050 targets for emissions reduction. 
 

We will need to reach a target of net zero emissions of all greenhouse gases other than biogenic methane and reduce biogenic emissions to between 24 to 47 per cent below 2017 levels. 
 

“Achieving New Zealand’s emissions targets is going to be a huge undertaking. Water is a critical enabler for renewable energy supplies, agricultural systems, and climate friendly cities. Keeping water services factored into climate reduction will unlock a broad range of opportunities to help achieve our carbon reduction goals” 
 

Navigating to net zero: Aotearoa’s water sector low carbon is being officially launched at Water New Zealand today (Friday, December 3, 12-1pm). 
 

The launch will be via webinar and features a panel that includes world-leading expert on wastewater emissions reduction, Mikkel Holmen Anderson, speaking from Denmark. The session is being chaired by Brendon Green, Kaitiaki Advisory founder and Watercare director, and will include a panel of other water industry professionals and authors of the guide. 
 

Navigating to net zero: Aotearoa’s water sector low carbon journey was developed by Water New Zealand’s Climate Change group, led by Jon Reed of Beca and co-authored by Chris Thurston of Watercare, Nick Dempsey of Mott McDonald, Catherine Taiapa of Armatec, Geoff Bennett of Carbon EMS, Rita Whitfield of Stantec, Fraser Clark of Wellington Water and Lesley Smith of Water New Zealand. 
 

The guide is available here: Navigating to net zero: Aotearoa’s water sector low carbon journey or click here to register to attend the launch Navigating to Net Zero Launch - Webinar

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Water New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Dairy NZ: ‘More Milk From Fewer Cows’ Trend Continues In A Record Year
Vodafone says it has 10,000 customers using its Wi-Fi Calling service. It took less than three months to reach that milestone; the service began operating in September... More>>

Statistics: Consents Remain At Record Levels
There were 47,715 new homes consented in the year ended October 2021, up 26 percent compared with the year ended October 2020, Stats NZ said today. "The year ended October 2021 marks another record for the annual number of new homes consented,” construction statistics manager Michael Heslop said... More>>



Foodstuffs: New World & Four Square Trial NZ’s First Grocery Delivery Offer With Uber Eats

New World & Four Square have partnered with Uber Eats to unlock the first grocery offering available on the platform in Aotearoa. For New World and Four Square it’s yet another way to put New Zealanders first, particularly with those inevitable last-minute grocery needs... More>>


Canterbury Museum: New Research - Bald Haast's Eagle Feasted On Moa Guts
New Zealand’s extinct Haast’s Eagle (Hieraaetus moorei), the largest known eagle, gulped down viscera like a vulture and may even have been bald, new research suggests... More>>

ABC Business Sales: Demand High For Covid-proof Businesses
Despite the continuing challenges facing businesses in this Covid environment, right now there are more buyers looking for a small-medium sized business than there are sellers in the market... More>>


PriceSpy: Producer Prices Increase
New Black Friday and Covid-19 Report* released by PriceSpy says people’s fear of stepping inside physical shops during big sales events like Black Friday has risen since last year; Kiwis are still planning to shop, but more than ever will do it online this year... More>>

NZ Skeptics Society: Announce Their 2021 Awards, And Dr Simon Thornley Wins The Bent Spoon

Every year the New Zealand Skeptics presents its awards to people and organisations who have impressed us or dismayed us, and this year it’s been hard to pick our winners because there have been so many choices!.. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 