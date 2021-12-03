Pathway To Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions In Water
Water New Zealand is launching a new guide that it hopes
will provide a clear pathway for the water sector to reduce
greenhouse gas emissions.
Insights and
sustainability advisor, Lesley Smith says the water sector
is currently a net emitter of greenhouse gases but with
better knowledge and technology, there are opportunities for
it to both reduce emissions and recapture carbon as
well.
“Not only is there a need to
reduce emissions from infrastructure, wastewater by-products
can also contribute to a circular economy – both through
generating energy and reducing reliance on imported
fertilisers.”
“But we need to
improve our understanding of water sector emissions and
increase biogas recovery from wastewater in order to reduce
two potent greenhouse gases, methane and nitrous
oxide.
She says that carbon dioxide
emissions can also be reduced by using water assets to
produce renewable energy, reduce water use and by modifying
construction and operating
practices.
Water New Zealand’s new
guide Navigating to net zero: Aotearoa’s water sector low
carbon journey focuses on these opportunities and provides a
framework for action.
As part of New
Zealand's commitment to the Paris Agreement which aims to
limit global temperature increase to 1.5 degrees, we have
two 2050 targets for emissions
reduction.
We will need to reach a
target of net zero emissions of all greenhouse gases other
than biogenic methane and reduce biogenic emissions to
between 24 to 47 per cent below 2017
levels.
“Achieving New Zealand’s
emissions targets is going to be a huge undertaking. Water
is a critical enabler for renewable energy supplies,
agricultural systems, and climate friendly cities. Keeping
water services factored into climate reduction will unlock a
broad range of opportunities to help achieve our carbon
reduction goals”
Navigating to
net zero: Aotearoa’s water sector low carbon is being
officially launched at Water New Zealand today (Friday,
December 3, 12-1pm).
The launch will
be via webinar and features a panel that includes
world-leading expert on wastewater emissions reduction,
Mikkel Holmen Anderson, speaking from Denmark. The session
is being chaired by Brendon Green, Kaitiaki Advisory founder
and Watercare director, and will include a panel of other
water industry professionals and authors of the
guide.
Navigating to net zero:
Aotearoa’s water sector low carbon journey was
developed by Water New Zealand’s Climate Change group, led
by Jon Reed of Beca and co-authored by Chris Thurston of
Watercare, Nick Dempsey of Mott McDonald, Catherine Taiapa
of Armatec, Geoff Bennett of Carbon EMS, Rita Whitfield of
Stantec, Fraser Clark of Wellington Water and Lesley Smith
of Water New Zealand.
The guide is available here: Navigating to net zero: Aotearoa’s water sector low carbon journey or click here to register to attend the launch Navigating to Net Zero Launch - Webinar