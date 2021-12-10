Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Updated Environmental Data On New Zealand’s Air Quality Released Today

Friday, 10 December 2021, 10:40 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand


The Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ have published the Our air 2021: final release report today.

The Our air 2021: final release report incorporates analysis of the World Health Organization (WHO) 2021 air quality guidelines that were released on 23 September 2021. This report supersedes the Our air 2021: preliminary data release report.

The report compares concentrations of each pollutant indicator against New Zealand’s National Environmental Standard for Air Quality (NESAQ), the 2005 WHO air quality guidelines, and the 2021 WHO air quality guidelines.

