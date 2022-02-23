Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

NEC's Cloud-Native Converged Core Reaches General Availability

Wednesday, 23 February 2022, 6:54 am
Press Release: JCN Newswire

Expanding the NEC Open Networks suite

TOKYO, Feb 22, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) today announced the general availability of its 4G/5G Converged Core. This award-winning, industry-leading high performance product can now be deployed for 4G and 5G in standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) configurations. The NEC Converged Core uses a cloud-native, fully containerized microservice architecture and can be deployed in a traditional private core, on premise, or in the cloud via public cloud or hybrid scenarios.

NEC is leveraging its rich history of innovation in network architecture and telecommunications to lead our industry's transition to Open RAN for 5G. NEC's broad suite of solutions in this area is second to none, featuring disaggregated RAN components, xHaul transport, Core Networks, Operations Automation and Systems Integration Services. This suite of solutions is called NEC Open Networks. Wireless operators can rely on NEC Open Networks to realize the real-world benefits of truly open 5G networks -- flexibility, improved speed of innovation and independence from proprietary solutions.

NEC is providing NEC Open Networks to address the challenges mobile network operators (MNO) have been facing in deploying 5G networks. One of the key issues MNOs have faced is the duplicated costs incurred to manage and operate both 4G EPC and 5G. The flexibility and innovation of the new Converged Core allows a smooth transition to 5G for MNO by enabling 4G EPC, 5G NSA and 5G SA deployments with the same product simultaneously.

NEC adopted container technology and microservices by redesigning the traditional monolithic EPC into a fully cloud-native architecture and converging it with 5GC to accommodate both 4G and 5G users under a single core. This unique architecture allows individual Network Functions (NF) to be deployed and scaled on-demand as needed, to natively support high performance, availability, scalability, resiliency and disaster recovery.

This unique architecture provides the added benefit of accelerating an MNOs digital transformation that will enable deployment of new, innovative, digital services.

NEC will be presenting its industry leading NEC Open Networks at MWC Barcelona 2022, at Fira Gran Via, Hall 2 2F10.

https://www.nec.com/en/event/mwc2022/

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from JCN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Reserve Bank: More Tightening Needed
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 1 percent. The Committee also agreed to commence the gradual reduction of the Reserve Bank’s bond holdings under the Large Scale Asset Purchase... More>>

ALSO:



Westpac: Economic Overview, February 2022 – The Bill Comes Due
Westpac’s latest Economic Overview shows that New Zealand has continued to benefit from its strong economic and health response to Covid-19. But the price of that success is becoming apparent, with capacity constraints and higher inflation likely to be a key feature in 2022... More>>


NZ Post: Announces A Half Year Result Of $60 Million Profit
Monthly food prices rose 2.7 percent in January 2022, Stats NZ said today. This is the biggest monthly rise since January 2017, when monthly food prices rose 2.8 percent... More>>

Daniel Watson: NFTs A Minefield Of Scams Warns Cybersecurity Expert
New Zealanders are being urged to avoid getting sucked into the current mania around non-fungible tokens (NFTs) because scams are as common as promises of profit... More>>


PSA: Chief Executive Serious Fraud Office Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Ms Karen Chang to the position of Director and Chief Executive, Serious Fraud Office... More>>

Westpac: More Kiwi Homeowners Putting Extra Money On The Mortgage
A majority of Kiwi households with mortgages are financially better positioned than a year ago to cope with the twin strains of Omicron and rising interest rates, according to Westpac NZ data... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 