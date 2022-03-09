EPA Opens Waterway Testing To More Community Groups

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) is rolling out more support for communities by offering up to 1,000 science kits to groups that want better information about their waterways.

Since 2020, the EPA has funded 200 groups in its Wai Tuwhera o te Taiao - Open Waters Aotearoa science programme, which helps local groups, iwi and hapū collect environmental DNA (eDNA) samples to learn more about their waterways

By sampling just a litre of water, groups capture remnants of DNA shed by creatures in the waterway. The eDNA test result reveals all the species present. This can indicate the overall health of the ecosystem and draw attention to creatures that need to be protected, and those that are a threat.

The EPA has secured an extra $150,000 in funding from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s Unlocking Curious Minds programme to extend Wai Tuwhera o te Taiao.

The EPA’s Engagement General Manager, Paula Knaap, says the additional funding will allow the programme to provide a lot more testing kits to communities in 2022, including rural catchment groups and many others.

"To increase Māori participation, half the eDNA kits will be offered to iwi, hapū, whānau and kura," she says.

"The programme supports collaborative environmental protection at the flax roots of Aotearoa. eDNA testing can help people to see the environment through a new lens and get first-hand experience of how science can inform our understanding of waterway health. Participants are then empowered to use their data and learnings to advocate for their own local environment."

Rongowhakaata Iwi Trust in Gisborne joined the programme last year. Taiao kaimahi (environmental specialist) Soraya Pohatu says it has helped community groups understand their waterways and habitats.

"When we got our eDNA results back, we got really excited. It means if we’re doing planting or restoration work, we know to accommodate those species, so it has roll-on effects."

Community groups, iwi and hapū are invited to register their interest to take part in autumn testing or to undertake an eDNA monitoring project.

Find out more about Wai Tuwhera o te Taiao - Open Waters Aotearoa

Find out how to take part

Find out more about Unlocking Curious Minds

