Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Rain On The Way Out

Thursday, 25 August 2022, 12:26 pm
Press Release: MetService


A low pressure weather system in the Tasman Sea is set to move southeastwards over Aotearoa/New Zealand today (Thursday) and tomorrow. MetService has issued several Severe Weather Watches for heavy rain and strong winds. Behind the low, a ridge of high pressure is expected to build over the country, bringing settled weather for most this weekend.

MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker says, “The impacts from this weather system are expected to be brief in the north, with Heavy Rain Watches and Strong Wind Watches for Northland and Auckland lifting this evening. For Mount Taranaki, Bay of Plenty, and the ranges of northern Gisborne, the worst of the weather will wrap up overnight tonight. Tasman west of Motueka will see more rain until early tomorrow morning. Although total amounts are not expected to exceed warning criteria, further impacts following last week’s flooding are possible.”

In keeping with the theme of rain, it has been the wettest winter on record for at least two of the six main centres, with a week of the season still to go.

For Wellington, the Kelburn rain gauge has so far recorded 710mm of rain, easily beating its previous record of 621mm in 2006. 
“The new record is 80% more rain than the capital’s winter average, which is about 400mm.” Bakker states. The Kelburn station has been recording rainfall since 1927.

Christchurch Airport has also beaten its previous highest total. The station, recording since 1943, has clocked up 393.4mm so far this winter, compared to 2008’s total of 315.5mm, and just over double its winter average. 80% of that record-breaking rainfall occurred in July alone.

Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, and Dunedin’s winter totals are all sitting in their respective top ten on record, with some expected to enter their top five by the end of meteorological winter.

It’s good news for the All Black’s match in Christchurch on Saturday. Although cloud is forecast for most of the day, no rain is expected.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




Air New Zealand: Refuelled For Recovery, Air New Zealand Announces 2022 Annual Result
In a year of ongoing twists and turns, Air New Zealand has recapitalised its business and, in the last quarter, experienced greater than expected demand for travel, while managing rising costs and an ongoing pandemic... More>>


Reserve Bank: Feedback Sought On Policy For Branches Of Overseas Banks
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua is inviting feedback on the second and final consultation on the review of its policy for branches of overseas banks... More>>


EPA: GMO Blood Cancer Therapy Gains Approval
The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has approved the import for release of a blood cancer immunotherapy that uses genetically modified cells from patients to target their own cancer... More>>



SEEK: Job Ads Increase Y/Y In All Regions
Applications per job ad are almost on par with where they were last year after a second month-on-month increase... More>>


EMA: Workplace Wellbeing Survey Finds One In Four May Change Jobs In Next 12 Months
More Kiwis are experiencing increased workplace pressures, which has had an impact on their physical (91%), psychological (87%) and emotional (87%) wellbeing at least once over the past three months... More>>


Freightways: Result Coincides With Major Trans-Tasman Transaction
Freightways has today announced its annual result, reporting profits of $70.2 million for the FY22 year as well as a A$160 million transaction with Allied Express, one of Australia’s largest independently owned courier and express freight providers... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 