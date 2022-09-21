Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Māori Tech Association CEO To Give Keynote Address At Design Matters Conference In Copenhagen

Wednesday, 21 September 2022, 5:50 pm
Press Release: Maori Tech Association

Lee Timutimu (Ngāti Awa, Ngāi Te Rangi, Tūhoe, Ngāti Porou), Chief Executive of Te Matarau - the Māori Tech Association, will travel to Denmark on Monday to deliver a keynote address at the Design Matters conference in Copenhagen. He is the only whakapapa Māori speaker in the line up.

Since 2015, Design Matters has been sharing stories about new movements in design, serving as a source of inspiration to designers from all over the world.

“It is an honour to be invited to keynote at this conference, and share a Māori perspective on a global stage” Lee says.

“With over 1,000 attendees at the last in-person conference, the opportunity to represent the Māori tech community and share mātauranga Māori with designers from across the globe is a real privilege, and something I won’t be taking lightly. I hope to represent our Māori communities to the best of my knowledge and abilities.”

Lee’s kōrero will be centred on ‘indigenising space’: How our oral traditions and our storytelling form the basis of all forms of Māori design, and how the world can turn to indigenous knowledge, values and language to reimagine the future of design and storytelling.

“There is a lot I will attempt to explore in my kōrero - indigenising space not only opens the door to new opportunities for those already operating in the space; it also creates pathways for indigenous peoples in industries they never would have seen themselves working.” Lee says.

“I believe when one of us has a voice on the global stage, we all have a voice. That is why I have reached out to some of our Māori design leaders to canvas their thoughts, so I can take them on to this global stage with me, alongside me”

“It is my hope that the work Te Matarau does now and into the future will shift dials for Māori. I believe that by acting as a representative body, and through the collective action of our members, Te Matarau is well positioned to improve both the representation and participation of Māori in tech.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Maori Tech Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Climate Changed – Why Climate Matters To RBNZ
The Reserve Bank of Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua is working with central banks internationally to help increase the resilience of the financial system against the risks of a changing climate... More>>


Air New Zealand: Touches Down In The Big Apple
Air New Zealand touched down at John F. Kennedy International Airport today, marking the first of its non-stop flights connecting the city of sails and the city that never sleeps... More>>



DoC: Review Predicts Big Climate Change Impact On Some Marine Mammals
A new Department of Conservation report predicts that climate change could have a major impact on some of New Zealand’s marine mammals.
Co-authored by Jim Roberts, Anemone Consultants, and Hannah Hendriks... More>>

InternetNZ: .nz Is A Trusted Domain Of Choice For Businesses And Consumers In Aotearoa
New research, released today by InternetNZ, shows that .nz remains the most trusted domain for New Zealanders and their online presence... More>>


Statistics: GDP Increases 1.7 Percent In June 2022 Quarter
Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 1.7 percent in the June 2022 quarter, following a 0.2 percent fall in the March 2022 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


MOVE Logistics: Goes Full Steam Ahead With Green Shipping Solution
MOVE Logistics Group (MOVE) is going full steam ahead on green coastal shipping solutions with procurement approved and underway for a new methanol-capable vessel... More>>

<

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 