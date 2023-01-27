$150,000 STEM Funding Up For Grabs For Budding South Auckland Scientists

Curious Minds Participatory Science funding creates fresh opportunities for budding south Auckland scientists and innovators.

Applications for the Curious Minds Participatory Science Platform: South Auckland are now open, with over $150,000 in funding up for grabs for schools, universities, community and iwi groups.

Now in its eighth year, Curious Minds South Auckland offers a unique opportunity for groups to access the resources and support they need to tackle a big question or solve a problem using science, technology, engineering, and maths (STEM). Each group can apply for up to $20,000, excluding GST. Applications are open now with three funding rounds, which close on 27 February, 27 March and 15 May.

STEM skills are in high demand worldwide. Whether it's navigating oceans, splitting the atom or sending rockets into space, Kiwis have a long history of being leaders in science and technology on the global stage.

Curious Minds South Auckland is an initiative of Te Hononga Akoranga COMET and MBIE's A Nation of Curious Minds He Whenua Hihiri i te Mahara. Project Manager Ying Yang believes young people today have incredible potential to be the next generation of scientists and innovators to help tackle global problems. But systemic inequalities in education mean there is a risk that some students are being left behind.

“We know that having access to quality resources, meaningful learning opportunities and role models are key to engaging students in STEM. Curious Minds funding supports all those things. We want to make STEM more accessible to more people”, she says.

Yang says connecting young people to locally relevant issues and empowering them to be changemakers is crucial. A purpose-driven objective helps to build strong relationships with STEM and community partners, who offer invaluable knowledge and mentoring.

“I've also seen students gain a huge sense of achievement when they contribute new knowledge or solutions that improve the wellbeing of their community and environment. This propels them to pursue their interests further and stay engaged in STEM education”.

Projects funded in 2022 included:

Aorere College's use of eDNA technology to evaluate stream restoration effects on biodiversity.

Tangaroa College's investigation into how fructose absorption varies among students and adults.

Tamaoho School's study of healthy eating choices through the building of vegetable gardens.

There are a set of criteria for applications: the project must (a) have community relevance and participation; (b) tackle a substantive scientific question in active partnership with a STEM partner(s); and (c) offer educational value for everyone involved.

To find out more and/or get started on an application, please visit the Curious Minds South Auckland website.

