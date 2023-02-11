World’s Largest Initiative To Elevate The Visibility Of Women Heading To Antarctica

Almost 180 women who are leaders from 25 countries will voyage on two ships to Antarctica in November to ensure the sustainability of the planet.

The women are part of the Homeward Bound global initiative, which was set up to elevate the visibility of women leading with a STEMM background (science, technology, engineering, medicine and maths).

“Antarctica is the inspiration for collaboration for these leaders, a place to be inspired to work together,” Homeward Bound CEO Pamela Sutton-Legaud says.

“Seeing first-hand this dramatic landscape under attack from the climate cements the intention for the women to collaborate as leaders.”

The Homeward Bound participants have completed an 11-month virtual leadership program prior to the life-changing three-week voyage to Antarctica.

The women who are voyaging come from a diverse range of STEMM fields and from every continent including Australia, Panama, Zimbabwe, Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Germany. The group includes a shark behaviorist, a space engineer, and an emergency physician.

Examples of projects the participants have previously collaborated on include:

a global review of gender inequality in STEMM;

ANTARCTICA NOW, a group of alumnae who are lobbying for new Marine Protected Areas in Antarctica;

a scientific paper on the effects of the big increase of plastic pollution during the COVID-19 pandemic on marine life and human health.

Homeward Bound was literally a dream by leadership expert Fabian Dattner in 2015 and developed in collaboration with Australian co-founders: conservation ecologist Dr Justine Shaw and polar marine ecologist Professor Mary-Anne Lea.

Ms Dattner says the COVID pandemic had a measurably negative impact on women’s leadership globally, “despite the fact that we know, in 12 out of 16 well-researched leadership capabilities, women excel”.

“I have been staggered to learn the very real and present challenges for many women to rise up in the STEMM fields, above and beyond what women face generally,” Ms Dattner says. “At a time when evidenced based decisions matter, more women leading is crucial.”

In 2016, the Homeward Bound idea became reality when 76 women and an all women faculty voyaged to Antarctica. The first voyage was featured in a documentary.

International figures who have are part of Homeward Bound include global climate change leader, Christiana Figueres (Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change 2010 – 2016) and Musimbi Kanyoro, former president and CEO of the Global Fund for Women.

So far, more than 600 women from more than 80 countries have participated in the program which is now in its eighth year. There are two voyages to Antarctica in November: one will depart Ushuaia, Argentina on November 3, and the other will depart Puerto Madryn, Argentina on November 12.

ACCIONA has supported Homeward Bound since 2018, sharing the common goal of supporting female leadership talent in key STEMM disciplines to meet future challenges.

ABOUT US

Homeward Bound’s vision is to support and engage a 10,000-strong global collaboration of women with a STEMM background to lead, influence and contribute to decision-making as it informs the future of our planet. The overarching purpose is: leading for the greater good; managing the planet as our home.

The inaugural Homeward Bound program took place throughout 2016, culminating in the largest all-woman Antarctic expedition. It was a life-changing experience for everyone - the participants and the leadership team.

When Homeward Bound 8 commences in May 2023, more than 600 women from more than 80 countries, will have completed the Homeward Bound program.

Homeward Bound participants commit to a 12-month virtual program delivered by an expert faculty from around the world.

The program is designed to enhance the leadership, strategic and visibility skills of participants, as well as an understanding of and connection to science and collaboration (including science communication skills) as it informs what is happening to our planet.

Every aspect of the program is geared towards ensuring that participants are equipped with the leadership skills to effect positive outcomes in their sphere of influence, as well as in the wider world.

Most important of all, participation in the Homeward Bound leadership program is the gateway into the global collaboration that is Homeward Bound.

Upon completion of the program, participants join a deeply trusting, highly skilled and exponentially expanding network of women – who are committed, compassionate leaders.

Participants are then offered the opportunity to take part in a global face-to-face program in Antarctica.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the two voyages in November, 2023 are the first Homeward Bound expeditions since 2019.

Learn more at www.homewardboundprojects.com.au.

Key facts:

Homeward Bound is a global leadership initiative for women with a STEMM background.

A voyage to Antarctica is a cornerstone of the leadership program.

Homeward Bound will be taking two ships of almost 180 women to Antarctica in November.

It will be the first voyages for Homeward Bound since 2019, when the COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to global travel.

