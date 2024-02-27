IEA To Address CEP Conference

The head of energy efficiency at the IEA (International Energy Agency), Dr Brian Motherway, will headline the speaker line-up at this year’s CEP conference. The IEA estimates efficiency will deliver 30% of the carbon savings needed worldwide to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and efficiency is a cornerstone of its global work.

Motherway heads up the IEA’s work on energy efficiency and inclusive transitions at the IEA, where he has been for the last eight years. Prior to that he was CEO at the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland.

“It’s great for us to have Brian join us”, said CEP’s CEO Dr Mike Hopkins. “There’s little Brian doesn’t know about energy efficiency, it’s potential for driving decarbonisation and its contribution to societal wellbeing”, continued Hopkins. “Brian is particularly interested in people-centred solutions and will be sharing great lessons on effective efficiency policy and people-centred initiatives from around the world. Nevertheless, this will be two-way learning as we’re achieving some great improvements ourselves in Aotearoa. We hope Brian will be able to pick up a few stories of our successes and help take them to other countries.”

Motherway added: “It is such an important time for energy efficiency globally, with firm commitments made in COP and a growing understanding of how efficiency action can quickly reduce emissions as well as lowering energy bills and enhancing people’s lives. The focus now is on action, and that is why this conference is so timely and important”.

The CEP conference is being held at the Christchurch Town Hall on 28th and 29th May. Registrations are open and discounts are available for members of CEP, BANZ (Bioenergy Association) and the YEPN (Young Energy Professional Network).

