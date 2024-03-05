Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

ICCA Researcher Of The Year Award For Te Pae Christchurch

Tuesday, 5 March 2024, 10:22 am
Press Release: Te Pae Christchurch

The International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) is a global community and knowledge hub for the global association and governmental meetings industry. ICCA offers data, education, communication channels to the international meetings sector, as well as business development and networking opportunities.

Te Pae Christchurch Director of Business Development, Gillian Officer says “I am incredibly proud of this achievement for Erwin. He works incredibly hard to source lead-opportunities for Te Pae Christchurch; is well connected within the ICCA community and has made a significant impact in a short space of time. We’re off to an amazing start here at Te Pae Christchurch, achieving results in our first 18 months of operation that we were not expecting to achieve until year 10, and Erwin’s abilities as a researcher to generate quality leads for our team has been invaluable to this result”.

To recognise this year’s top ICCA Data Provider, ICCA announced “it gives us great pleasure to select Erwin Matheeuwsen as "ICCA Researcher of the Year 2023" for which he will receive a certificate, together with a sum of €500 to be put against any ICCA product.

The ICCA judges said “we appreciate Erwin’s cooperation to help contribute excellent meetings information to the ICCA database. We are confident he will be an inspiration for other members who are not yet using the database and its update functionality to their fullest potential.”

Erwin was thrilled to receive this award and believes that the ICCA Business Intelligence system is a very helpful and efficient tool for finding relevant international association conferences that have the potential to be hosted in New Zealand. The more organisations in our industry who contribute their meeting information to ICCA Business Intelligence, the more beneficial this data is for everyone, leading to better hosting opportunities for all.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Erwin plans to utilise the prize money from his award toward attending the upcoming ICCA Skills Course being hosted in Christchurch, New Zealand from 10-12 September 2024. “In partnership with Tourism New Zealand Business Events and ChristchurchNZ, Te Pae Christchurch is hosting this highly regarded three-day ICCA course. I look forward to attending this training, which will be a great opportunity to brush up on my knowledge and meet others from the industry.”

For more information about this ICCA award, visit: Researcher of the year 2023 (iccaworld.org)

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Te Pae Christchurch on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the NZNO lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in December 2023.More

SPADA: Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation & Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world have released a joint statement.More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 