Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Plugging The Knowledge Gap On Costly Pasture Diseases

Friday, 8 March 2024, 1:59 pm
Press Release: AgResearch

AgResearch scientists want to plug a major knowledge gap on diseases in pasture, and address biosecurity threats, by reaching out to farmers.

The pathogens (germs) that cause diseases in pasture plants such as Crown rust and clover rot can have significant costs for farmers and the New Zealand economy, and in a changing climate the concern is that those losses will escalate.

AgResearch science team leader Kwasi Adusei-Fosu says there is a real gap in awareness and understanding about current diseases and the impact they are having on pastures, as well as potential future impacts.

“By building our knowledge around pasture diseases, we are also helping raise the awareness and preparedness for threats to New Zealand’s biosecurity, including the risk of new disease-causing organisms that could invade New Zealand.”

The last time New Zealand’s formal research on this topic was reviewed was in 1996, and before then in 1965.

“The lag could be because study of the impact of pasture diseases is more speculative in nature, poorly understood or neglected.”

Dr Adusei-Fosu and his colleagues at AgResearch have prepared an online survey aimed at farmers, to gauge the level of understanding of diseases present in NZ pastures, control/management strategies, financial implications, farmers’ education/capability to identify diseases and varying climatic conditions for existing/persisting diseases.

“Farmers don’t need significant knowledge of pasture and forage diseases to take part – in fact, one of the aspects the survey is probing is whether farmers have the ability to identify a disease, or enough support from the likes of MPI and scientists to confirm diseases.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Dr Adusei-Fosu’s current research includes screening and testing pasture grasses from South Africa against other strains of rust pathogens, to see if they can offer us lessons as climate change impacts begin to bite.

“That’s the kind of work going on, but I realised it would be fantastic to hear from farmers, farm managers and agribusinesses on what they’re seeing in their operations, and in the screening experiments they’re doing as part of the process of producing seeds and coming up with new seed lines.”

Survey results will also inform an AgResearch programme aiming to reduce synthetic pesticide inputs on farm.

A second survey to be carried out at a later date will focus on understanding grower awareness of key insect pests and their current control methods. With the recent incursion of Fall armyworm and potential for other biosecurity threats, it is also timely to update knowledge in this space.

The pasture pathogen survey, which will take no more than 10 minutes to complete, can be accessed at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/YR68GHJ. Those who participate will go into a draw to win one of five $100 Prezzy cards.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from AgResearch on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the NZNO lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in December 2023.More

SPADA: Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation & Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world have released a joint statement.More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 