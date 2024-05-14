Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

AI Has Multiple Uses In Surgery, Research Finds

Tuesday, 14 May 2024, 11:00 am
Press Release: University of Auckland

New research, led by the University of Auckland, shows AI can help solve problems for patients, doctors and the health system.

You may not think artificial intelligence could have a role in surgery, but new research shows AI can help solve problems for patients, doctors and the health system. 

A group of researchers led by surgery researcher Dr Chris Varghese at Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland has just had an article on artificial intelligence in surgery published in leading journal, Nature Medicine

“I think AI has a role in every part of a patient’s surgical journey, before surgery, during surgery and, most interestingly, after surgery,” Varghese says. 

“Each time that we leave hospital, we are at increased risk of having complications from surgery. 

“AI has got a real potential to provide monitoring and safety-netting to ensure that we can mitigate and prevent some of these complications and enhance the recovery that you're able to achieve at home.” 

Another application for AI is already being used in Aotearoa, New Zealand, where automated algorithms can process very long waiting lists and prioritise them based on need, so the right patients are seen at the right time. 

An emerging area is the use of AI during surgery using ‘computer vision’. 

“AI is trying to learn what surgeons see, what the surgical instruments look like, what different organs look like,” Dr Varghese says. 

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“And the potential there is to identify abnormal anatomy and [determine] what the safest approach to an operation might be. 

“Using virtual reality and augmented reality to plan ahead of surgeries can be really useful for cutting out cancers and more.” 

However, there are limitations, especially overcoming issues of data privacy and ethics. 

“AI is based on building models from lots and lots of data and ensuring that the data we feed into these algorithms are unbiased and are not perpetuating existing inequities in our data sets and our research is essential. 

“So, really ensuring that what we feed into these models and train these models on, is really robust and achieving the best outcomes for our patients. 

“In terms of what's next for New Zealand, I think there needs to be a big focus on investing in our digital infrastructure. 

“Right now we have hospitals across the country using different healthcare systems that don't communicate with each other. 

“It is a real potential to unify our healthcare data systems with Te Whatu Ora and bring in everyone's data in a safe and robust manner to ensure that we can keep abreast and be leaders in the field as we integrate AI technologies into healthcare.”

Chris Varghese. Photo Credit: William Chea.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from University of Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 