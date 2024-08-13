Supercomputing For The Nation - NIWA’s New $20 Million Supercomputer

Supplied/NIWA

Science Minister Hon Judith Collins KC has announced NIWA’s purchase of a new $20 million supercomputer.

The next generation supercomputer is the fourth NIWA has bought, since its initial investment in high performance computing for New Zealand in 1999.

"As the biggest research computer in New Zealand, it represents a $20 million investment in NIWA’s world-leading climate, marine and freshwater science and advanced technologies," says NIWA Chief Executive, John Morgan.

"The new computer will have 2.5 to 3 times more generational power than its predecessor, allowing for higher resolution, more frequent processing and additional AI workloads."

It will be housed at two state-of-the art data centres in Auckland, with the highest security and sustainability credentials.

Mr Morgan says the new supercomputer is an investment in New Zealand’s future.

Supplied/NIWA

"This is a substantial investment in New Zealand science which will benefit all New Zealanders and our friends throughout the Pacific Islands. With our nation increasingly disrupted by extreme weather events, NIWA’s new supercomputer will enable high-resolution weather and climate forecasting 24/7, using data from weather stations all around the world.

"It’s not just weather forecasting that the supercomputer will significantly enhance. NIWA is the science lead in the international satellite mission (MethaneSAT) detecting global emissions of methane - including those from agricultural sources. But if it’s windy, the methane will be blown away from its source, so we need high-resolution weather models to show us the origin of the methane. That requires huge computational resources.

"It will also be used to help keep us all safe in the outdoors through weather forecasting services for the Department of Conservation and by supporting FENZ in their fire and emergency services. The supercomputer is also capable of tailored expansion to meet the supercomputing requirements of other science institutions - here and throughout the Pacific," said Mr Morgan.

Supplied/NIWA

© Scoop Media

