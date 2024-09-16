Final Countdown: Aerospace Summit Brings Global Experts To New Zealand

Global aerospace leaders will gather in Ōtautahi Christchurch on September 23-24 for the New Zealand Aerospace Summit 2024, a pivotal event to explore New Zealand’s groundbreaking aerospace technologies and forge transformational international partnerships. Held at the Te Pae Convention Centre, the summit will showcase New Zealand’s leadership in sustainable aerospace solutions and offer global participants a unique opportunity to engage in collaborative efforts that will shape the future of the industry.

With more than 500 attendees, 50 expert speakers and a sold out exhibition, the summit will offer a unique platform for exploring how aerospace innovation can drive sustainability and positive societal impact. This year’s theme, “Aerospace for Good,” reflects our sector’s commitment to using cutting-edge technology to address global challenges and create a better future. Speakers and delegations will be flying in from the USA, Australia, Japan, South Korea, and Germany to share their insights, collaborate on groundbreaking projects, and explore how aerospace advancements can contribute to solving pressing global issues such as climate change, disaster response, and equitable access to technology.

The Aerospace Summit 2024 will host a range of international experts, including several notable keynote speakers. Among them are Charity Weeden, NASA's Associate Administrator for Technology, Policy and Strategy; Heidi Hauf, a prominent figure in aerospace sustainability and Chair of GreenSkies; and Hidetaka Aoki, Co-Founder of Space Port Japan. The speakers will address topics such as space sustainability, the aerospace industry's potential role in climate change mitigation, and developments in private-sector space initiatives.

This year’s summit is particularly significant, following the New Zealand government’s recognition of the growing aerospace sector with the appointment of the country’s first-ever Minister for Space Hon Judith Collins KC who will be speaking at the event.

As the New Zealand Aerospace industry gains momentum, the annual summit serves as a platform for the government to connect directly with local industry leaders, innovators, and international collaborators to support economic growth and global impact.

Mark Rocket, President of Aerospace New Zealand, said the summit represents a significant opportunity to position New Zealand as a global leader in aerospace innovation. “The New Zealand Aerospace Summit 2024 brings together some of the brightest minds in the world to discuss how aerospace can be used for good,” Rocket said. “From environmental monitoring to sustainable technologies, this summit will highlight the critical role aerospace plays in creating a better future.”

The summit will serve as a platform for international stakeholders to witness New Zealand's progress in aerospace technology firsthand. Key topics will include the certification of emerging aviation technologies, the use of aerospace data in combating climate change, and the development of sustainable aerospace practices. These discussions aim to address global challenges while promoting economic growth in the sector.

About Aerospace New Zealand

Aerospace New Zealand is the leading voice for the nation’s aerospace industry, committed to advancing aviation, spaceflight, manufacturing, and education. With a vision to establish New Zealand as a prominent aerospace nation, the organisation collaborates with individuals and institutions to drive economic growth and technological innovation within the sector.

