Renewing UNRWA mandate is a resounding victory

Saturday, 16 November 2019, 12:24 pm
Press Release: PLO


Dr. Ashrawi: Renewing UNRWA mandate is a resounding victory for justice and international law

“We welcome the overwhelming international support provided by UN Member states in the UN General Assembly’s Fourth Committee to the renewal of UNRWA’s mandate this Friday afternoon. This is a resounding victory for international law, justice, Palestine refugees, and for the UN agency that has so aptly served them for seven decades despite seemingly insurmountable challenges.

The Palestinian people welcome this principled vote of support and genuinely appreciate all States that voted in favor of this resolution and stood up to the US-Israeli campaign of pressure and intimidation. We view this vote as an unequivocal rejection of a malicious and cynical campaign led by the Trump administration and Israel to abolish UNRWA and revoke the inalienable rights of Palestine refugees.

UNRWA shall continue serving Palestine refugees until the international community musters the required political will to reach a just and lasting solution for refugees, anchored in international law and relevant UN resolutions, including UN General Assembly resolution 194.”


