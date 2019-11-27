World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Open letter from doctors: Julian Assange could die in prison

Wednesday, 27 November 2019, 9:23 am
Press Release: World Socialist Web Site

Open letter from doctors: Julian Assange "could die in prison"

The following letter was authored by more than 65 eminent medical doctors from the UK and around the world, calling for urgent action to protect the life of imprisoned WikiLeaks founder and journalist Julian Assange.

https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2019/11/25/open-n25.html
ends

