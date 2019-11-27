Open letter from doctors: Julian Assange could die in prison
Wednesday, 27 November 2019, 9:23 am
Press Release: World Socialist Web Site
Open letter from doctors: Julian Assange "could die in
prison"
The following letter was authored by more than
65 eminent medical doctors from the UK and around the world,
calling for urgent action to protect the life of imprisoned
WikiLeaks founder and journalist Julian Assange.
https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2019/11/25/open-n25.html
