Get Free Passes for Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand 2020

Tuesday, 17 December 2019, 8:11 am
Press Release: Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire

THAILAND, Dec 16, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand, Thailand's largest event dedicated to road transportation and infrastructure, will take place in BITEC, Bangkok on 12-13 February 2020.


One of the key highlights of the event is access to more than 120 sessions across seven (7) free conference tracks, covering topics such as Smart Cities & Smart Mobility, Infrastructure Development, Urban Transportation, Traffic Management, Electric Vehicles, Road Safety & Monitoring and Parking.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn from more than 120 expert speakers, including senior representatives from the Ministry of Transport, Digital Economy Promotion Agency, Expressway Authority of Thailand, Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand, Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand, Royal Thai Police, Department of Rural Roads, Department of Highways, and many more, about the latest developments in Thailand's road transportation and infrastructure industry and landscape.

Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand provides a platform to meet and network with over 2,000 road transportation & infrastructure authorities, operators, owners, investors, decision-makers and EPCs from across Thailand and beyond.

The free-to-attend conference and exhibition will provide first-hand experience on the latest solutions and services from companies including AIS Business, Kapsch, Aimsun (Siemens), FLIR, Citilabs (Bentley), AP Sensing, Metrocount, Hog Technologies, Hofmann Markings, MTE, Reflomax, Tolltech, ETI, Ching Yuang, Cad Solar, Wistron, Yaham, TopSafe, Lianyi, Jenkonglai, MNTech, and many more.

To get your free conference and exhibition pass visit https://bit.ly/2YT2B33.

