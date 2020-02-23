World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Reporting On Critical Environmental Issues In The Pacific Region - Call For Proposals

Sunday, 23 February 2020, 11:58 am
Press Release: Pacific Media Centre

Call for Proposals

Reporting on Critical Environmental Issues in the Pacific Region

Apply Now - Deadline: March 3

Internews' Earth Journalism Network (EJN) is offering grants to at least 7 journalists based in the Pacific Islands to report on critical issues related to climate change, biodiversity, pollution, and the illegal wildlife trade.

The grants will support the production of in-depth or investigative stories focused on improving access to quality information and highlighting responses to environmental challenges.

Read full report

Or go directly to Earth Journalism Network

