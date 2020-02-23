Reporting On Critical Environmental Issues In The Pacific Region - Call For Proposals

Call for Proposals

Reporting on Critical Environmental Issues in the Pacific Region

Internews' Earth Journalism Network (EJN) is offering grants to at least 7 journalists based in the Pacific Islands to report on critical issues related to climate change, biodiversity, pollution, and the illegal wildlife trade.

The grants will support the production of in-depth or investigative stories focused on improving access to quality information and highlighting responses to environmental challenges.

