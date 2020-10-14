World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Stand In Solidarity With World’s Poor, UN Chief Says In Message For International Day

Wednesday, 14 October 2020, 3:56 pm
Press Release: UN News

© UNICEF/Fazel COVID-19 and its fallout has pushed millions around the world deeper into poverty. According to UNICEF, many families are experiencing levels of deprivation they have never seen before

The UN Secretary-General has called for solidarity with all people living in poverty, during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

António Guterres issued the appeal in a video message to mark the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, observed annually on 17 October.

He highlighted how the pandemic represents “a double crisis” for the world’s poorest people.

“First, they have the highest risk of exposure to the virus, and least access to quality healthcare”, said Mr. Guterres.

“Second, recent estimates show the pandemic could push up to 115 million people into poverty this year – the first increase in decades. Women are at greatest risk because they are more likely to lose their jobs, and less likely to have social protection.”

The UN chief underscored the need for extraordinary efforts to fight poverty at this time.

As the pandemic demands strong collective action, he called for Governments to accelerate economic transformation by investing in sustainable recovery.

Additionally, countries need “a new generation of social protection programmes”, that also cover people who work in the informal economy.

“Joining together in common cause is the only way we will emerge safely from this pandemic”, said the Secretary-General.

“On the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, let’s stand in solidarity with people living in poverty, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.”

The International Day was established by a UN General Assembly resolution adopted in December 1992.

The theme this year is ‘Acting together to achieve social and environmental justice for all’.

For the UN, this focus recognizes “the multi-dimensionality of poverty”, meaning that social justice cannot be fully realized without also working to address environmental injustices, including those due to climate change.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Pacific Media Watch: How Pacific Environmental Defenders Are Coping With The Covid Pandemic

SPECIAL REPORT: By Sri Krishnamurthi of Pacific Media Watch Pacific Climate Warriors - creative action to trigger better responses to climate crisis. Image: ... More>>

New Zealand Defence Force: Training Team Gets Under Way In Fiji

A combined training team from the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) and Ministry of Defence will this week begin working alongside Fijian counterparts in areas ranging from basic hydrography to advanced combat first aid as part of a new training initiative ... More>>


Reporters Without Borders: Julian Assange’s Extradition Hearing Marred By Barriers To Open Justice

After monitoring four weeks of evidence in the US extradition proceedings against Wikileaks publisher Julian Assange, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) reiterates concern regarding the targeting of Assange for his contributions to journalism, and calls ... More>>

OHCHR: Stranded Migrants Need Safe And Dignified Return – UN Migrant Workers Committee

The UN Committee on Migrant Workers has today called on governments to take immediate action to address the inhumane conditions of migrant workers who are stranded in detention camps and ensure they can have an orderly, safe and dignified return to ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • NextElection
  • Trending
  • Candidates
 
 
 
 