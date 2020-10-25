World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Pacific Cooperation Foundation Launches Awards For Future Pacific Leaders

Sunday, 25 October 2020, 4:41 pm
Press Release: Pacific Cooperation Foundation

The Pacific Cooperation Foundation (PCF) is excited to announce the ‘Inaugural Pacific Co-operation Foundation (PCF) Youth Leadership Awards’ to take place on 9 December in Wellington.

PCF Board Chair and Acting CEO John Fiso said, “The PCF Youth Leadership Awards encourages and rewards service leadership to benefit our communities in Aotearoa, the Pacific region and the world. 

There are 10 awards up for grabs, five awards are open to New Zealand-funded scholarship students from the Pacific and the other half are open to New Zealand born Pacific youth. 

The Award categories are:

  • PCF Pioneer Award
  • PCF Profit with Purpose Award
  • PCF Le Afi Pasifika Creativity Award
  • Top Pacific NZ Scholar Award
  • Top Pacific STEM Scholar Award
  • PCF Young Pasifika Female of Influence Award
  • PCF Young Pasifika Male of Influence Award
  • PCF Health Ambassador Award
  • PCF Sport Ambassador Award
  • PCF Top Pasifika Cultural and Language Advocate Award

“Pacific people are a growing, youthful and diverse population both in New Zealand and in the Pacific region, so these awards, with ten especially tailored categories, is a tangible way we can acknowledge and encourage the contribution and achievements of our young Pacific emerging leaders,” Fiso John Fiso said.

To date, around 100 young Pacific people from various Pacific countries have come through PCF’s initiatives such as the New Zealand Scholarship Internship programme and the PCF Media Internship programme. 

Click here to download the application form.

