Aotearoa New Zealand Marks The 75th Anniversary Of The United Nations

The United Nations Association of New Zealand (UNA NZ) Te Roopu Whakakotahi Whenua o Aotearoa is delighted to present two complementary events on Thursday 29th October 2020 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the United Nations.

“The United Nations marks its 75th anniversary at a time of great disruption for the world, compounded by an unprecedented global health crisis with severe economic and social impacts. It is an important time to consider the future we want, the United Nations we need, and to reaffirm our collective commitment to multilateralism.” said UNA NZ National Vice-President Gaya Paranisamy

A diverse range of guests will gather at the New Zealand Parliament, hosted by Rt Hon Trevor Mallard, commencing with the official launch of the book, A Seat at the Table: New Zealand and the United Nations Security Council 2015–2016. The launch panel will be convened by editors Dr Negar Partow and Graham Hassall, and there will be opportunities to hear from and speak with the authors, including Dr James Kember, Nicola Hill, Simon Draper, and Nicholas Walbridge.

This will be followed by a reception to celebrate and hear from a distinguished range of speakers giving perspectives from the diplomatic, youth, academic, and UN communities. Speakers include: Ambassador of the Netherlands to New Zealand, Her Excellency Mira Woldberg; Chief Executive and Secretary of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Chris Seed; former Permanent Representative of New Zealand to the United Nations, Colin Keating; UN Youth President, Mark Howard; United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Regional Representative, Louise Aubin delivering the message from Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres; and reflections from UNA NZ Executive Officer Maisy Bentley.

The celebration will also feature artworks and music from Whenua Ūkaipō Connectedness 2020, the United Nations 75th anniversary art exhibition bringing forward authentic Māori, indigenous and many cultures’ artistic visions to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.



UNA NZ is a voluntary organisation committed to the ideals embodied in the UN Charter and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and the crucial role of the UN at the centre of multilateral cooperation to promote world peace and justice, and to alleviate poverty and hunger. We recognise that the UN has far to go to achieve its objectives, and are committed to its improvement. To learn more about UNA NZ visit our website www.unanz.org.nz or follow us on social media.

UNA NZ acknowledges the support of Massey University Press and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

