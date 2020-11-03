OECD Announces Candidates For Next Secretary-General

The OECD today issued an official list of candidates nominated by member countries for the position of Secretary-General of the Organisation. The OECD Council will select a candidate to succeed the current Secretary-General, Angel Gurría, for a five-year term that will begin on 1 June 2021.

The list of nominated candidates (in alphabetical order) is as follows:

Mathias Cormann (Australia)

Anna Diamantopoulou (Greece)

Vladimir Dlouhý (Czech Republic)

Philipp Hildebrand (Switzerland)

Kersti Kaljulaid (Estonia)

Ulrik Vestergaard Knudsen (Denmark)

Michal Kurtyka (Poland)

Christopher Liddell (United States)

Cecilia Malmström (Sweden)

William Morneau (Canada

In the coming weeks, the Chair of the Selection Committee, Dean of the OECD Council, Ambassador Christopher Sharrock, Permanent Representative of the United Kingdom, will invite each candidate to be interviewed by member countries at meetings of Heads of Delegations. Following the interviews, the Chair will carry out confidential consultations with individual members, in order to narrow the field of candidates and ultimately identify the candidate around whom consensus can be built for appointment as the Secretary-General.

Further details regarding the interview process will be announced in due course.

© Scoop Media

