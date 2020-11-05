World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Video Game Revenue Tops $10.7 Billion In September 2020

Thursday, 5 November 2020, 7:08 pm
Press Release: Psychic Ventures Ltd

September 2020 saw the digital games market generate $10.7 billion in revenue. In comparison to September 2019, that was a 14% increase year-over-year (YoY). Digital console revenue had the highest increase of 40% during the month.

According to the research data analyzed and published by Safe Betting Sites, the global console games industry is set to generate $57.9 billion in 2020. Comparatively, it made a total of $40.6 billion in 2019.

US Consumer Spending on Video Games to Grow by 24% to $13.4 Billion in 2020

The highest grossing game title on console in September 2020 was NBA 2K21, selling 1.9 million digital units. Compared to NBA 2K20’s launch, there was a 19% increase in sales and an 8% upsurge in in-game revenue.

For mobile games, the top grossing title in September 2020 was Honor of Kings. It raked in around $240 million, growing a massive 87% YoY. 96% of its revenue came from China while Taiwan contributed 1.5% and 1.2% came from Thailand.

On the other hand, League of Legends was the highest grossing PC title during the month. According to a study by the SuperData Research team, digital games and interactive media revenue globally will reach $124.8 billion in 2020.

Moreover, based on a report by NPD research, around 75% of people in the US are gamers. Total number of US gamers now is estimated to be around 244 million, having increased by 32 million from 2018.

US gamers spend an average of 14 hours weekly on gameplay in 2020, compared to 12 hours in 2018. During the months of November and December 2020, consumer spending on video games in the US is set to reach $13.4 billion. It would mark a 24% increase YoY.

Lastly, total spending for the year 2020 is estimated to top $50 billion.

The full story, statistics and information can be found here: https://www.safebettingsites.com/2020/11/05/video-game-revenue-tops-10-7-billion-in-september-2020/

