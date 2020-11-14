1854 Unveils Its Biggest Photography Award Yet: Decade Of Change

1854 unveils its biggest photography award yet, uniting world leaders in politics, activism and the arts to collaboratively address the climate crisis

Governments are repeatedly failing to act on climate change. But photography can serve as a mirror. A warning sound. A vehicle for truth.

The inaugural edition of the Decade of Change award will bring together world leaders in photography, politics, activism and science to curate a major international climate exhibition, harnessing the universal power of art and imagery to galvanise climate action.

Conceived to address the UN Sustainable Development Goals, the Single Image Competition spans four categories: People, Urban, Nature and Futures. Photographers can also enter the Stories Competition – welcoming series submissions of up to 10 images – and filmmakers the Moving Image Competition.

Confirmed judges make up 1854’s most prominent panel to date, including Terry Tamminen, former CEO of the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation; Paul Dickinson, Founder and Executive Chairman of CDP; Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, President of the Association for Indigenous Women and Peoples of Chad (AFPAT) and other leading voices in climate discourse and activism.

Key Dates

Calls Open: 10 November 2020

Calls Close: 7 January 2021 23:59 (UK Time)

Exhibition information TBC

About Decade of Change:

Decade of Change is a global photography award and collaborative exhibition dedicated to documenting the defining matter of our time: the climate crisis.

In late 2019, the United Nations reported that countries are continuing to drift further off course in combating climate change. As the world turns on its axis, so the fragility of our planet becomes ever more pronounced: sea levels rising, ecosystems collapsing, livelihoods in peril.

With governments repeatedly failing to act, photography can serve as a mirror. A warning sound. A vehicle for truth. Harnessing British Journal of Photography’s global platform, Decade of Change will curate some of the world’s most powerful creative responses to the climate crisis in one of the farthest-reaching photography exhibitions the world has ever seen.

From humankind to wildlife, cityscapes to ecosystems, Decade of Change will speak both to the power and precariousness – the strength and frailty – of our planet. Selected work will teach, provoke, challenge, probe; it will celebrate all that we have to protect, and caution all that we have to lose.

