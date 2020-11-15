World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Audience Demand For Original Content On US Platforms

Sunday, 15 November 2020, 2:33 pm
Press Release: Parrot Analytics

Disney+’s US share of demand for digital original series peaked in December 2019 when The Mandalorian aired its season one finale. It had 7.6% demand share for digital originals then and hasn’t gotten back to that level since. New originals like WandaVision will be important to maintain and grow its share of demand.

2019 vs 2020 - Which Disney+ originals are most in-demand in the US?

The Mandalorian is still Disney+’s major original series debut. The next best release is High School Musical at 19x the popularity of the average TV show in the US, for the 60 days post-premiere.

However, none of its 2020 releases are a match for The Mandalorian. In 2020, the most successful Disney+ original has been The Right Stuff with 8 times the demand of the average TV show in the US.

WandaVision - Disney+'s next big hit?

Parrot Analytics has been tracking US pre-release demand for WandaVision and has found that the show thus far has managed to attract the equivalent of 64% of the pre-release demand of The Mandalorian.

Latin American launch: Disney+' WandaVision is on track in Brazil

With Disney+ set for launch November 17, Parrot Analytics finds that pre-release demand for WandaVision in Brazil has so far eclipsed that of The Boys (S2) and The Umbrella Academy (S2).

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics: Global television measurement

Global television demand measurement

Parrot Analytics is the leading global content demand analytics company for the multi-platform TV business. With the world's largest TV audience demand datasets, the company currently tracks more than 1.5B daily expressions of demand in over 100 languages from 200+ countries to reveal the content consumers engage with and watch the most across platforms.

As a trusted partner to some of the biggest media companies and content creators in the world, Parrot Analytics optimises content workflows in real time. The company's TV analytics products result in better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as accelerated SVOD platform success.

