OECD GDP Rebounded By 9.0% In The Third Quarter Of 2020 But Remains Below Pre-Pandemic High

Friday, 20 November 2020, 6:22 am
Press Release: OECD

Following the unprecedented falls in real gross domestic product (GDP) in the first half of the year in the wake of COVID-19 containment measures, GDP in the OECD area rebounded by 9.0% in the third quarter of 2020 but it remains 4.3% below its pre-crisis high.

Among the Major Seven economies, GDP in the third quarter rebounded most strongly in those economies that also saw the sharpest falls in the second quarter by: 18.2% in France, (following a contraction of 13.7%), 16.1% in Italy (following a contraction of 13.0%) and 15.5% in the United Kingdom (following a contraction of 19.8%).

GDP also rebounded in all other major economies: in Canada (by 10%, following a contraction of 11.5% in the previous quarter), Germany (8.2%, minus 9.8%), Japan (5.0%, minus 8.2%) and the United States (7.4%, minus 9.0%).

In the euro area and the European Union, GDP increased by 12.6% and 11.6% respectively, following contractions of 11.8% and 11.4% in the previous quarter.

GDP remained significantly below the levels of a year earlier in the OECD area as whole (minus 4.1%) and in all Major Seven economies, with the United States (minus 2.9%) recording the smallest annual fall and the United Kingdom (minus 9.6%) the largest.

See the full release.

Visit the interactive OECD Data Portal to explore this data further

