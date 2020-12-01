Digital Health Startups Receive Over $4.6 Billion In Q3 2020, Thrice Q3 2019 Investments

The year 2020 is set to be a banner industry for investments in the digital health industry. According to the research data analyzed and published by Comprar Acciones, during the first nine months of 2020, the digital health sector saw over $10 billion in investments. It surpassed the whole year value for 2019 ($7.4B) and 2018 ($8.2B).

Q3 2020’s performance was unprecedented with 109 deals valued at a total of $4.6 billion, thrice the figure reported in Q3 2019. Based on a RockHealth report, there were 24 mega deals in that quarter, raising $100 million or more, up from only 12 in 2019.

Average Deal Size Hits $30.2 Million, 1.5x Higher than 2019

In Q1 2020, there were 82 deals valued at a total of $2.9 billion. The figure increased to 89 in Q2, but the value dropped to $2.4 billion. In both instances, the figure was higher than the quarterly average of $2.1 billion.

The average deal size during Q1 to Q3 2020 was $30.2 million, 1.5x higher than the 2019 average of $19.7 million. Mega deals accounted for 41% of the total deal value during the period. The highest value deal was Bright Health, which raised $500 million in a Series E round.

Moreover, on-demand healthcare saw the highest funding value with 48 deals raising $2.0 billion. Alto Pharmacy had the highest value deal at $250 million. RO was second with $200 million while AmWell was third with $194 million. AmWell went public in September, selling 41.2 million shares at $18 per share to raise $742 million. Average deal size in on-demand healthcare was $42.1 million, 40% larger than in the overall digital health industry.

Research and Development (R&D) was the second highest value proposition with 25 deals valued at $1.32 billion. Average deal size in the segment was $52.7 million, 75% higher than the overall value. Notably, R&D was the seventh most highly funded segment in 2019.

The full story, statistics and information can be found here: https://compraracciones.com/2020/12/01/digital-health-startups-receive-over-4-6-billion-in-q3-2020-thrice-q3-2019-investments/

