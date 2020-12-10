World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

BitDeer APP Debuts To Ring In Second Anniversary Celebrations

Thursday, 10 December 2020, 5:13 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

BitDeer.com, the world's leading all-in-one mining and cloud service, releases the BitDeer APP to mark the Second Anniversary of the company's launch. The mobile APP allows users to access BitDeer.com cloud hashrate services with a single tap, including the purchase of plans and the fee payment.

BitDeer.com celebrates its second anniversary with the launch of its brand-new mobile app on December 11th, 2020. With the BitDeer APP, consumers can freely and securely make orders and maintain their accounts at their fingertips, including purchasing plans, and paying for electricity. Functions available on the APP include the ability to monitor active service plans, display daily revenues, switch mining pools, change the revenue address, and renew electricity bills. Promotion events exclusive to users of the mobile app will be implemented from time to time, providing more benefits to consumers.

By achieving real computing power at a minimum of 1T, BitDeer.com is the first provider of traceable computing power. In addition to allowing direct payment from the mining pool, straightforward transfers and versatility in the range of service packages, BitDeer.com is able to provide authentic, secure and convenient services.

Over the years, BitDeer.com has offered professional services to users around the globe, alongside their strategic partners. This includes working with the world's top mining pools, BTC.com, Antpool, F2Pool, ViaBTC, BTC.top, and more. Its international coverage across Asia, Europe, America and other regions enables the continuous delivery of world-class services to its customers. These resources are now available to users on a convenient mobile platform.

The BitDeer APP currently supports both Chinese and English capabilities, and is available for download.

For more information, please visit the official website www.BitDeer.com.

About BitDeer.com

BitDeer.com is the world's leading computing power sharing platform, enabling global users to mine cryptocurrencies in a transparent, reliable, and convenient way. It saves users from the complicated process of purchasing, installing, and hosting mining machines. Individual miners can enjoy the service with just one click.

Official website: https://www.BitDeer.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BitDeerplatform

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BitDeerOfficial

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lu95K9N5CM4

VK: https://vk.com/public174640639

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

WBG: Support For A Stronger Samoa In The Wake Of COVID-19

The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors today approved US$25 million in grants to support Samoa’s social and economic response and recovery from COVID-19 and boost efforts to build resilience to climate change, natural disasters and health-related ... More>>

University of Auckland: Low-Lying Pacific Island Has More Land Above Sea Level Than In 1943

An inhabited island in the low-lying Pacific nation of the Marshall Islands, which are thought to be at risk of being inundated by rising sea levels, has actually increased in size since 1943, scientists say. And the increase in area above sea level is likely ... More>>


UN: Amidst Positive Steps, Challenges In Africa ‘Loom Large’, Chief Tells Security Council

UNAMID/Amin Ismail Peacekeepers from the African Union-UN Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) provide protection to local women in Aurokuom village, Sudan. The United Nations-African Union (AU) partnership has yielded “significant results”, including ... More>>

UN: Appeals For $35 Billion To Help World’s ‘Most Vulnerable And Fragile’ In 2021

UNOCHA/HFO A family flees the violence in Idlib, Syria. (file) A record 235 million people will need humanitarian assistance and protection next year, a near- 40 per cent increase on 2020 which is “almost entirely from COVID-19”, the UN’s emergency ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 