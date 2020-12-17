Online Games Generate 74% Of NetEase’s Q3 2020 Revenue

NetEase reported robust performance during Q3 2020, driven in part by its gaming division. According to the research data analyzed and published by Safe Betting Sites, its total revenue for Q3 2020 rose by 27.5% year-over-year (YoY) to $2.75 billion. 74% of this figure or $2.0 billion came from online games.

A detailed report from Ampere Analysis states that its revenue in Q3 2019 was $1.614 billion, rising to $1.667 billion in Q4 2019. It rose to $1.910 billion in Q1 2020 and further to $2.0 billion in Q2 and Q3 2020.

China’s Gaming Market Revenue Hits $10.4 Billion in Q3 2020

73% of the total revenue generated by NetEase through its online games segment came from mobile games.

Among the top performing NetEase mobile games in China are Sky, Onmyoji and Invincible. In its overseas market, Knives Out, Identity V and LifeAfter are the top titles.

On the other hand, Fantasy Westward Journey (2001) is among the top-grossing titles for PC gamers. According to Sensor Tower, its mobile version was the sixth highest-grossing mobile title on the App Store in Q3 2020.

In August 2020, Fantasy Westward Journey generated $48.38 million. It ranked fourth on the list of the highest grossing mobile games in China during that month. Onmiyoji (2016) was tenth on the list, generating $20.57 million.

Tencent’s Honor of Kings was the highest grossing mobile title in August 2020, generating $154 million. It was also the top grossing title worldwide in terms of overall revenue and App Store revenue during Q3 2020. Consumer spending on the game shot up 65% YoY across the App Store and Google Play Store in the same quarter.

Overall, China’s gaming market generated $10.4 billion in revenue in Q3 2020, up by 3.37% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and 15.72% YoY. The number of gamers in the country rose by 3.6 million to 661 million, higher than the populations of the US, UK, Germany, France and Japan combined.

