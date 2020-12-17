World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Yellow And Pink Flags Showing The Way For America’s Cup Spectators

Thursday, 17 December 2020, 8:29 am
Press Release: Maritime New Zealand

The distinctive yellow and pink flag is giving confidence to on-the-water spectators that they are travelling with a safe commercial operator as they watch the America’s Cup yachts this week.

Maritime NZ has made the flag available to commercial operators taking passengers to watch the Prada America’s Cup World Series and Prada Christmas races.

“The flag shows that the operator is in a Maritime NZ recognised safety system or has an exemption,” Neil Rowarth, Maritime NZ’s Compliance Manager – North, said.

Maritime NZ has provided over 80 of the flags to operators.

“Commercial operators in MOSS – the Maritime Operator Safety System – are regularly audited to make sure the way they work is safe.” Mr Rowarth said. “Crews must be appropriately trained and certified and the vessels must be surveyed.”

Commercial operators operating under an exemption are assessed to ensure they substantially comply with the same safety standards as an operator under MOSS.

For those reasons, Mr Rowarth recommends that people looking to pay to go out on the water to watch the racing look for the pink and yellow flag.

He warned against recreational boaties planning to make money during AC36 by charging to take people out.

“Maritime Officers will be out and about during the racing. If you are using a recreational boat to take out fare paying passengers then you are breaking the law and there will be consequences.”

The Insurance Council of New Zealand warns that this could also impact your insurance cover.

“Most private pleasure craft policies will exclude coverage for commercial operations – such as taking fare paying passengers. If you have any questions about your cover, or any plans to take people out during the Cup, talk to your insurer to check you will be covered,” John Lucas Insurance Manager ICNZ said.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Maritime New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Niger: UN Gravely Concerned For Safety Of Refugees, Following Boko Haram Attack

The United Nations voiced grave concern on Tuesday for the safety of thousands of refugees and internally displaced in the wake of a deadly attack on Toumour, a town in southeastern Niger’s Diffa region, near the border with Nigeria. At least 28 ... More>>

UNFCCC: Against The Odds, 2020 Marks Breakthrough Year For Climate Action At The Outset Of The Climate Ambition Summit

To mark the anniversary of the Paris Agreement, the High-Level Climate Champions for the UK and Chile today announce a major update to the Race to Zero campaign, the largest ever alliance of regions, cities, businesses targeting net zero emissions, ... More>>

Oxfam: 2.7 Billion People Have Had No ‘Social Protection’ To Cope With Covid-19 Economic Crisis

New Oxfam research shows that over a third of the world’s population has had no public money to cope with the effects of the pandemic. A new report “Shelter from the Storm”, done in partnership with Development Pathways, reviewed government ... More>>

UN ESCAP: Green Recovery Policies Once In Lifetime Opportunity To Raise Climate Ambitions In Asia-Pacific

Bangkok ( ESCAP news ) – While much of the attention this year has been focused on protecting populations as well as the socio-economic impacts and recovery needed, high-level officials from across the Asia-Pacific this week called upon countries ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 