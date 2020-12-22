World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Fiji Red Cross: 57 Communities Benefit From TC Yasa Response

Tuesday, 22 December 2020, 1:19 pm
Press Release: Fiji Red Cross

A total of 57 communities have received non-food item supplies from the Fiji Red Cross Society. These communities include; 43 from the North, 10 in the West and 4 in the East.

The non-food items consist of tarpaulins, tents, Jerry Cans, shelter toolkits, kitchen sets, mosquito nets, solar lights, hygiene kits, baby kits, dignity kits and blankets.

The National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) estimated that 93,000 people (21,000 households) were affected by Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

Apart from assisting 57 communities, the Fiji Red Cross Society with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have also established a “Restoring Family Links” hotline. The service connects family members with each other through a satellite phone after telecommunication services crashed during to TC Yasa. A total of 107 calls were received through the hotline, in which 95 cases have been assisted.

Fiji Red Cross Society’s TC Yasa response is set to continue for the upcoming weeks.

-ENDS-

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Fiji Red Cross on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Covid: Two Billion COVID Vaccine Doses Secured, WHO Says End Of Pandemic Is In Sight

The end of the pandemic is in sight but we must not let our guard down, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday, as he welcomed the news that the global vaccine partnership COVAX has lined up almost two billion doses of existing ... More>>

Niger: UN Gravely Concerned For Safety Of Refugees, Following Boko Haram Attack

The United Nations voiced grave concern on Tuesday for the safety of thousands of refugees and internally displaced in the wake of a deadly attack on Toumour, a town in southeastern Niger’s Diffa region, near the border with Nigeria. At least 28 ... More>>

UN News: Fighting Displaces Over 500,000 In Northern Mozambique, Reports UN Refuge Agency

Attacks by armed groups in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado, Nampula, Zambezia and Niassa provinces have displaced more than 530,000 people, many of whom have been forced to move multiple times, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said on Friday. According to ... More>>

Oxfam: 2.7 Billion People Have Had No ‘Social Protection’ To Cope With Covid-19 Economic Crisis

New Oxfam research shows that over a third of the world’s population has had no public money to cope with the effects of the pandemic. A new report “Shelter from the Storm”, done in partnership with Development Pathways, reviewed government ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 