Press Conference Spotlighting HIV Prevention Research Highlights Of The HIVR4P // Virtual Conference
HIV Research
for Prevention is the only global scientific conference
focused exclusively on the challenging and fast-growing
field of HIV prevention research. This conference
fosters interdisciplinary knowledge-exchange on HIV
vaccines, microbicides, PrEP, treatment as prevention and
biomedical interventions as well as their related social and
behavioural implications. The 4th HIV Research for
Prevention Conference – known as HIVR4P // Virtual –
will take place over four days, Wednesday, 27 January 2021,
and Thursday, 28 January, and then will continue on
Wednesday, 3 February, and Thursday, 4 February. For more
information, visit www.hivr4p.org. IAS
– the International AIDS Society – leads collective
action on every front of the global HIV response
through its membership base, scientific authority and
convening power. Founded in 1988, the IAS is the world’s
largest association of HIV professionals, with members in
more than 170 countries. Working with its members, the IAS
advocates and drives urgent action to reduce the impact of
HIV. The IAS is also the steward of the world’s most
prestigious HIV conferences: the International AIDS
Conference, the IAS Conference on HIV Science, and the HIV
Research for Prevention Conference. For more information,
visit www.iasociety.org.
HIVR4P
// Virtual press conference
Tuesday, 26 January, 15:00 – 16:00 CET
Press conference
spotlighting HIV prevention research highlights of the
HIVR4P // Virtual conference (January 27-28 & February
3-4) HIVR4P // Virtual –
the 4th
HIV Research for Prevention Conference – will convene
the world’s leading HIV prevention researchers,
implementers and advocates, along with the latest science in
29 research categories, to refocus on the global goal of
ending HIV, recalibrate biomedical HIV prevention in the
face of a rapidly changing global health paradigm and set
the HIV prevention agenda for the decade
ahead. When:
Tuesday, 26 January at 9:00 AM EST / 15:00 PM
CET Register:
Media may register for the conference here: www.hivr4p.org/registration Inquiries:
Please direct any questions to Leila Darabi – leila.darabi@mboothhealth.com
or Michael Kessler – michael.kessler@intoon-media.com
