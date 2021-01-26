Press Conference Spotlighting HIV Prevention Research Highlights Of The HIVR4P // Virtual Conference

Tuesday, 26 January, 15:00 – 16:00 CET Press conference spotlighting HIV prevention research highlights of the HIVR4P // Virtual conference (January 27-28 & February 3-4) HIVR4P // Virtual – the 4th HIV Research for Prevention Conference – will convene the world's leading HIV prevention researchers, implementers and advocates, along with the latest science in 29 research categories, to refocus on the global goal of ending HIV, recalibrate biomedical HIV prevention in the face of a rapidly changing global health paradigm and set the HIV prevention agenda for the decade ahead. Research highlights: Late-breaking results from the Antibody Mediated Prevention (AMP) proof-of-concept trials evaluating whether infusions with VRC01, a broadly neutralizing antibody, can prevent HIV acquisition presented by Lawrence Corey of Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center



Positive interim results from HPTN 084, a trial studying the safety and efficacy of long-acting injectable cabotegravir for HIV prevention in cisgender women presented by Sinead Delany-Moretlwe of the University of the Witwatersrand



New safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics data from a phase 2a study of islatravir as a once-monthly PrEP pill presented by Sharon Hillier of Magee-Womens Research Institute



A St. Luke's International University study calculating the probability that 38 African countries will achieve key UNAIDS targets for HIV elimination using a TasP strategy presented by Phuong Nguyen of St. Luke's International University



The latest findings on oral PrEP implementation, including new data on global uptake trends presented by Kate Segal of AVAC



, including new data on global uptake trends presented by presented by Kate Segal of AVAC Data from a study on a novel VRC01-class germline targeting immunogen to induce broadly neutralizing antibodies that could help speed HIV vaccine development presented by Emilie Seydoux of Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. Note that the studies featured above are subject to change. HIV Research for Prevention is the only global scientific conference focused exclusively on the challenging and fast-growing field of HIV prevention research. This conference fosters interdisciplinary knowledge-exchange on HIV vaccines, microbicides, PrEP, treatment as prevention and biomedical interventions as well as their related social and behavioural implications. The 4th HIV Research for Prevention Conference – known as HIVR4P // Virtual – will take place over four days, Wednesday, 27 January 2021, and Thursday, 28 January, and then will continue on Wednesday, 3 February, and Thursday, 4 February. For more information, visit www.hivr4p.org. IAS – the International AIDS Society – leads collective action on every front of the global HIV response through its membership base, scientific authority and convening power. Founded in 1988, the IAS is the world’s largest association of HIV professionals, with members in more than 170 countries. Working with its members, the IAS advocates and drives urgent action to reduce the impact of HIV. The IAS is also the steward of the world’s most prestigious HIV conferences: the International AIDS Conference, the IAS Conference on HIV Science, and the HIV Research for Prevention Conference. For more information, visit www.iasociety.org.

