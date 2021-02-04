World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Call For Proposals: Small Grants To Strengthen LGBTI Inclusion In The Asia-Pacific (apply By 19 March 2021)

Thursday, 4 February 2021, 6:57 am
Press Release: UNDP Bangkok Regional Hub

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Bangkok Regional Hub is inviting civil society organizations, networks and community-based organizations in the region to submit grant proposals relating to one of the following four thematic areas:

  • Supporting LGBTI Youth leadership in the Asia-Pacific: Support towards innovative community-led solutions for LGBTI youth inclusion and rights at national and regional levels; leadership training of a new cadre of advocates; technical support and capacity building for youth groups and advocates
  • Transgender leadership and advocacy in the Asia-Pacific: Support innovative community-led solutions and leadership training for inclusion and rights of transgender people at national and regional levels.
  • Strengthen digital capacities of LGBTI civil society organizations in the Asia-Pacific: support strengthening of digital capabilities for advocacy and/or service delivery
  • Action on LGBTI inclusion in climate change adaptation and/or COVID-19 recovery: capturing and leveraging lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic including access to health care, employment, food security, data and research needs; supporting inclusion of LGBTI communities in COVID-19 recovery efforts; and/or LGBTI inclusion in climate change adaptation and disaster risk reduction

Eligible project proposals may include a combination of activities, research and strategic information generation, skills training, organizational strengthening and management cost.

A total of four awards of up to USD 30,000 each are expected to be awarded under this call. Deadline for submitting applications is 19 March 2021.

For more information and to apply, click here

Being LGBTI in Asia and the Pacific is a regional programme supported by UNDP, the Swedish Embassy in Bangkok, USAID, the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, the Ministry for European Affairs and Equality (Malta), the Government of Canada and Faith in Love Foundation (Hong Kong) which aims to address inequality, violence and discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity or intersex status, and promote universal access to health and social services.

