Leon Lai Returns As Ambassador For Entertainment Expo

Tuesday, 23 February 2021, 6:28 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

6 events help to promote Hong Kong's entertainment industry

HONG KONG, Feb 22, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Hong Kong superstar Leon Lai has accepted the invitation from the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) to once again act as Ambassador for the 2021 Entertainment Expo, taking part in a photo shoot to introduce this year's event.

The HKTDC also enlisted the support of the Tsui Brothers, the renowned multimedia directing duo, to shoot the promotional video for this year's expo, which runs under the theme "Gazing to the Future".

Commenting on being appointed into the role, Mr Lai said: "The pandemic has created a new normal for the local film and television entertainment industry. I am proud to act as Ambassador for the expo during this particularly challenging period to continue promoting Hong Kong's entertainment industry."

The expo will be held from 15 March to 12 April 2021 and comprises six events covering a global mix of film, TV, music and digital entertainment. The events include the HKTDC Hong Kong International Film and TV Market (FILMART Online), Hong Kong International Film Festival (HKIFF), Hong Kong-Asia Film Financing Forum (HAF), ifva Festival, Digital Entertainment Summit, and the Entertainment Asia Forum.

About HKTDC

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via trade publications, research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn.

