Good News On Euro-Med Monitor's Joint Efforts Towards Ceasing Human Rights Violations – February 2021
We will always remember 2020 with the emergence of the Coronavirus pandemic and the violations, mostly in the Middle East and North Africa region, that accompanied it. In 2021, the world hopes to witness not only an end to the pandemic but also the elimination of violations and repressive practices by governments against activists, human rights defenders and asylum seekers around the world.
In the second month of 2021, our team, along with partner human rights organizations, made significant efforts to bring about real change to curb violations and attacks on fundamental freedoms in the Middle East and North Africa, and Europe. We are delighted to share with you some good news on our team’s achievements that we attained alongside other regional and international organizations around the world.
-Saudi
Arabia
On February 10th, the Saudi authorities released activist, Loujain Al-Hathloul, after imprisoning her for nearly three years for her human rights work.In a lobbying and advocacy campaign over the past few years, international human rights organizations, including Euro-Med Monitor, had shed light on the detention of Loujain and other prisoners of conscience in the Kingdom. Euro-Med Monitor had called on the Saudi authorities to repeal the arbitrary ruling issued against her and all prisoners of conscience; and to stop using and politicizing the judiciary to punish activists, dissidents and human rights defenders.
Euro-Med Monitor had also launched a
petition signed by European Parliament members, calling for
an end to the Saudi authorities' violations of the rights of
women in the Kingdom. Several petitions were launched by
Euro-Med Monitor and other human rights organizations, which
targeted athletes who participated in sporting events in
Saudi Arabia. This put pressure on the authorities to
release Loujain and other prisoners of conscience who were
unjustly detained.
-Algeria
On February 19th, the Algerian authorities released journalist, Khaled Dararni, after he was arbitrarily arrested for one year for his journalistic work by a presidential pardon along with about 59 other prisoners of conscience.
During the past year, Euro-Med Monitor had followed up on Dararni’s case, and the arbitrary detention and judicial rulings against prisoners of conscience in the country, as the authorities prosecuted those who participated in the popular movement. Euro-Med Monitor had corresponded with the Algerian authorities several times to drop the prison sentence against Dararni and immediately release him and all other prisoners of conscience.
-The Palestinian
territories
-On February 5th, Pre-Trial Chamber I of the International Criminal Court issued a decision that the court's territorial jurisdiction extends to the territories occupied by Israel since 1967, namely Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. The decision allows investigations into possible war crimes committed on these lands to take place, given that Palestine is a party to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.
Euro-Med Monitor had documented various Israeli
violations in the Palestinian territories and addressed
relevant international bodies to pressure the International
Criminal Court to investigate the Israeli crimes committed
in the territories of its jurisdiction and hold them
accountable.
-On February 11th, the Israeli authorities released Shirin Al-Araj, an employee working at the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in Turkey. The authorities arrested her on January 25th at the Magistrate's Court in Jerusalem after she was summoned for allegedly contacting foreign agents and persons and was interrogated.
On
January 31st, Euro-Med Monitor called on the Israeli
authorities to immediately and unconditionally release
Al-Araj. Euro-Med Monitor also addressed relevant UN
agencies to investigate the incident and oblige Israel to
provide explanations about pursuing UN employees in the
Palestinian territories.
-Ireland
At the end of February, the Irish government decided to close the notorious “direct provision centers”, which were designated to accommodate refugees, and replace them with government facilities or government-leased properties that respected the rights of asylum seekers, including the right to privacy and safe housing.
Euro-Med Monitor revealed
in a previous report it launched in November 2019 the
difficult living conditions experienced by refugees,
especially children, in these direct provision centers.
Euro-Med Monitor addressed the Irish authorities to be more
transparent and take accountability regarding the management
of these centers; immediately improve the living conditions
of asylum seekers and replace these centers with facilities
that are compatible with the needs of refugees and their
right to live in dignity.
-Europe
The Ombudsman of the European Parliament decided on February 19th to open another investigation into the violations of the European Agency for Border and Coast Guard (Frontex) against migrants and asylum seekers. European Parliament member, Sira Rego, had submitted an complaint about Frontex's refusal to reveal information about the location of 16 Frontex ships on offshore operations in the Aegean Sea.
In mid-January, Euro-Med Monitor published a comprehensive report highlighting Frontex’s excessive and worrying independence since the EU expanded its role, increased its budget and staff without clear legal limits, and disregard to the illegal activities carried out against migrants and asylum seekers.
Euro-Med Monitor had
called on the EU to take effective steps to hold Frontex
accountable for its violations against migrants and asylum
seekers, establish a monitoring mechanism to observe
violations on the union’s external border, and impose
strict control on Frontex’s practices.
