Three Days Agriculture Show Commence Tuesday 19 October

A three days agriculture show to mark this year’s World Food Day (WFD) will commence on Tuesday 19th until Thursday 21st October, 2021.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAL) is organizing the celebration.

WFD usually falls on 16 October, however, MAL decided to move its celebration activities to commemorate the event starting Tuesday 19th October.

It is an international day celebrated annually around the world, in honor of the date the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations was established, 1945.

Theme for this year’s annual celebration is: Our actions are our future. Better production, better nutrition, a better environment and a better life.

The celebration will commence with a float parade on Tuesday morning from Honiara City Council (HCC) car park to the Justice Ground at Town-Ground.

The three days program will feature a lot of interesting activities like display of food and products by participating farmers, entertainments and a pageant show by MAL respective departments.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare is expected to deliver a keynote address on Tuesday morning to officially open the show and also launch the Solomon Islands first ever Agriculture Sector Growth Strategy and Investment Plan (ASGSIP 2021-2030).

Public are welcome and encourage to come and be part of the three days show.

Invitees from government line ministries, stakeholders, representatives from donor partners, NGOs, schools and farmers are expected to be part of the program.

