World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UK High Court Assange Hearing UPDATE Day 1

Thursday, 28 October 2021, 2:19 pm
Press Release: Aotearoa 4 Assange

 Last night (10:30pm NZT) in the UK High Court, the United States began their appeal against the decision not to extradite Julian Assange, to face charges for publishing evidence of their war crimes. The UK decided not to extradite Mr Assange in January given a highly respected psychologists testimony that he would suicide, due to his poor mental health and the brutal conditions of detention he would likely be subjected to in the US. Amnesty International renewed their calls for the US to drop the charges and for Mr Assange to be set free. The IFJ - International Federation of Journalists who represent 600,000 journalists worldwide, and National Union of Journalists took out a full page newspaper ad that said 'Media freedom is suffering long lasting damage by the continued prosecution of Julian Assange.' Mr Assange requested but was DENIED the opportunity to attend court in person. He also was reportedly given a 'high dose of medication', and appeared very thin and unwell, at times wincing in pain, hunching over and coughing. Many journalists including Reporters sans frontières / Reporters Without Borders / RSF again reported significant issues gaining access to observing the hearing. Only 6 seats were allocated for the public. An alarming continuation of obstruction against observation from the January hearing. The US prosecution tried to argue that Mr Assange was not so unwell, and that he may be treated well in the US. At one point they argued that people who drink milk and eat oranges cannot be seriously depressed. Despite arguing that he may be treated well, the US also argued that they should reserve the right to impose SAMs (Special Administrative Measures). SAMS consists of conditions of detention, like prolonged solitary confinement, that according to the Geneva Convention amount to psychological torture. Such methods were used against whistleblower Chelsea Manning. Today the Defence is expected to present their argument that US assurances that Julian 'may' be well treated are worthless, given that the conditions of his detention under SAMs will be at the discretion of the CIA, the same organisation that plotted to kidnap, poison and assassinate him. The final day 2 will commence at 10:30pm NZT tonight. Aotearoa 4 Assange on Tuesday this week hosted an international panel of experts including Daniel Ellsberg, calling on the New Zealand Government to lead the way home for Mr Assange by welcoming him to our shores. https://youtu.be/7_jTU6qJDik

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Aotearoa 4 Assange on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Euro-Med Monitor: Sudan Military Coup Shatters Democratic Path, Threatens With Authoritarian Rule Return
The Sudanese army's seizure of power in the country diminishes the hard-won human rights and civil gains achieved after the December 2018 protests, Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor said today in a statement...More>>


Weather: Pacific Likely To Experience Double Dip La Niña Episode

The Pacific is likely to experience a rare occurrence of what is called a double dip La Niña in the coming months, Climate models and predictions tools used by Pacific National Meteorological and Hydrological services (NMHSs) show...
More>>

CNS: Will India's 1 Billion Vaccination-dose-milestone Be Catalytic For Vaccinating All?

On 21 October 2021, India crossed its milestone of administering over 1 billion (100 crores) doses within 278 days since it began the vaccination rollout (on 16th January 2021)... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs

Climate: ‘Vague’ Net Zero Promises Not Enough: Planet Still On Track For Catastrophic Heating, UN Report Warns

New and updated commitments made ahead of the pivotal climate conference COP26 in the past months are a positive step forward, but the world remains on track for a dangerous global temperature rise of at least 2.7°C this century even if fully met, a new report by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) has warned... More>>

Pacific: Young Climate Leaders Call For Urgent Climate Action Ahead Of COP26

Eight Pacific Young Climate Leaders shared their experiences of climate resilience and activism in an inaugural dialogue with the Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General, Mr Henry Puna on 21 October 2021... More>>

UN: With Clock Ticking, Sustainable Transport Key To Global Goals
From electric cars and buses to zero-carbon producing energy sources, new and emerging technologies along with innovative policy changes, are critical for combating climate change. But to be effective, they must ensure that transport strategies benefit everyone, including the poorest... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 