World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Mali: End To Impunity For Barbaric Attacks On “slaves” Long Overdue UN Experts

Friday, 29 October 2021, 8:33 pm
Press Release: UN Special Procedures - Human Rights

GENEVA (29 October 2021) – A series of “barbaric” attacks this year against hundreds of people born into slavery in Mali beggars belief, UN human rights experts* said today, demanding that the West African country ensure justice for victims and finally outlaw slavery.

“These unspeakable abhorrent acts have gone on far too long, committed by some Malian nationals who openly defend descent-based slavery,” the experts said. “The whole world is watching and losing patience. We have condemned this heinous practice many times before – now the Malian Government must take action, starting with ending impunity for attacks on ‘slaves’.”

The latest attacks happened at the end of September in the Kayes region, some 500 km northwest of the Mali capital Bamako. The area has been the site of seven previous attacks since January, in which one person was killed, at least 77 injured and more than 3,000 “slaves” displaced.

“The fact that these attacks occur so often in this area shows that descent-based slavery is still socially accepted by some influential politicians, traditional leaders, law enforcement officials and judicial authorities in Mali,” they said.

In the latest incident, people considered slaves were attacked by fellow Malians who objected to their celebrating Independence Day, even though the “slaves” had delayed their celebrations for a week to avoid trouble. The attackers reportedly used guns, axes, machetes, and sticks and they tied up some of the so-called "slaves" with ropes before severely beating them.

The attacks went on for two days, leaving one man dead and at least 12 “slaves” injured. At least 30 people from both sides have been arrested and the Gendarmerie have launched an investigation.

“We call for an impartial and transparent investigation and justice for the victims,” the experts said. “Pro-slavery perpetrators must be held accountable for their crimes. Police and gendarmerie officers as well as judges could do much to end impunity if they enforced existing laws that make attacks against so-called slaves punishable offences.”

Some people are born into slavery in Mali because their ancestors were captured into slavery and their families have “belonged” to the slave-owning families – called “nobles” - for generations. “Slaves” are compelled to work without pay, can be inherited, and are deprived of basic human rights.


Noting that Mali does not have a specific law against slavery, the experts said “outlawing the practice is long overdue. Mali must criminalize slavery without further delay and take all necessary measures to protect all Malians from violence, including those who historically have had ‘slave’ status”.

“Slavery can no longer be tolerated,” the experts said. “Those who continue to support it must understand they cannot attack with impunity people who claim their legitimate rights.”

* The experts: Mr. Tomoya Obokata, Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of slavery, including its causes and consequences ; Mr. Alioune Tine, Independent Expert on the situation of human right in Mali, Ms. Cecilia Jimenez-Damary, Special Rapporteur on the Human Rights of Internally Displaced Persons.

UN human rights country page - Mali

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN Special Procedures - Human Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


ILO: Pandemic Impact On Jobs, Worse Than Expected

The jobs recovery is stalled worldwide and disparities between advanced and developing economies threaten the whole global economy, warned the International Labour Organization (ILO) on Wednesday... More>>

Euro-Med Monitor: Sudan Military Coup Shatters Democratic Path, Threatens With Authoritarian Rule Return
The Sudanese army's seizure of power in the country diminishes the hard-won human rights and civil gains achieved after the December 2018 protests, Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor said today in a statement...More>>


Weather: Pacific Likely To Experience Double Dip La Niña Episode

The Pacific is likely to experience a rare occurrence of what is called a double dip La Niña in the coming months, Climate models and predictions tools used by Pacific National Meteorological and Hydrological services (NMHSs) show...
More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs

Climate: ‘Vague’ Net Zero Promises Not Enough: Planet Still On Track For Catastrophic Heating, UN Report Warns

New and updated commitments made ahead of the pivotal climate conference COP26 in the past months are a positive step forward, but the world remains on track for a dangerous global temperature rise of at least 2.7°C this century even if fully met, a new report by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) has warned... More>>

Pacific: Young Climate Leaders Call For Urgent Climate Action Ahead Of COP26

Eight Pacific Young Climate Leaders shared their experiences of climate resilience and activism in an inaugural dialogue with the Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General, Mr Henry Puna on 21 October 2021... More>>

UN: With Clock Ticking, Sustainable Transport Key To Global Goals
From electric cars and buses to zero-carbon producing energy sources, new and emerging technologies along with innovative policy changes, are critical for combating climate change. But to be effective, they must ensure that transport strategies benefit everyone, including the poorest... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 