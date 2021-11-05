World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

US Peace Prize Awarded To World BEYOND War

Friday, 5 November 2021, 3:50 pm
Press Release: David Swanson

By US Peace Memorial Foundation

The 2021 US Peace Prize has been awarded to World BEYOND War “for exceptional global advocacy and creative peace education to end war and dismantle the war machine.”

Michael Knox, Chair of the US Peace Memorial Foundation, thanked World BEYOND War and its members “for years of outstanding and prolific antiwar actions and extensive peace educational projects involving many people and organizations. We appreciate your leadership and the significant impact your members and programs have had throughout the world.”

Upon learning of the award, David Swanson, Executive Director, said, “World BEYOND War has grown so large that this prize needs to be shared among hundreds of thousands of people, not just in the United States but around the world. We are deeply honored to be placed in the company of the amazing individuals and organizations who have previously received the US Peace Prize and are grateful for all the work done by the US Peace Memorial Foundation to advance demilitarization and the building up of a culture of peace in the world’s leading war-making nation.”

WBW President Leah Bolger remarked, “I am thrilled that World BEYOND War is the recipient of the 2021 US Peace Prize! I believe that World BEYOND War is doing some tremendous work, and it is so gratifying to have that work recognized and lifted up by the US Peace Memorial. Winning this year’s US Peace Prize is quite an honor and validation that WBW might just be onto something! The publicity and attention this award will bring will only help broaden our international network working together to abolish war forever.”

See photos and more details at: http://www.USPeacePrize.org.

In addition to receiving the US Peace Prize, our highest honor, World BEYOND War has been designated as a Founding Member of the US Peace Memorial Foundation. WBW joins previous US Peace Prize recipients Christine Ahn, Ajamu Baraka, David Swanson, Ann Wright, Veterans For Peace, Kathy Kelly, CODEPINK Women for Peace, Chelsea Manning, Medea Benjamin, Noam Chomsky, Dennis Kucinich, and Cindy Sheehan.

The Foundation honors Americans who stand for peace by publishing the US Peace Registry, awarding the US Peace Prize, and working to promote and raise funds for the US Peace Memorial in Washington, DC. We celebrate these role models to inspire other Americans to speak out against war and work for peace.

https://worldbeyondwar.org/us-peace-prize-awarded-to-world-beyond-war/

Video of Presentation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AtvcZp_FP8E

