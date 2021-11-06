World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UN Committee Against Torture To Review Sweden, Kyrgyzstan, Nigeria, Lithuania, Serbia And Bolivia

Saturday, 6 November 2021, 6:41 am
Press Release: UN Treaty Bodies

GENEVA (5 November 2021) – The UN Committee against Torture (CAT) will hold its upcoming session from 8 November to 3 December, during which it will review Sweden, Kyrgyzstan, Nigeria, Lithuania, Serbia and the Plurinational State of Bolivia.

The six countries are among the 172 States parties to the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment. They are required to undergo regular reviews by the Committee of 10 independent international experts on how they are implementing the Convention.

The CAT, which has received the respective country reports (except Nigeria) and submissions from non-governmental organizations, will discuss and address a range of issues with the six State delegations through online public dialogues on the following dates:

Sweden: 9 November 10:00am, 10 November 3:00pm Geneva time

Kyrgyzstan: 10 November 10:00am, 11 November 3:00pm

Nigeria: 16 November 10:00am, 17 November 3:00pm

Lithuania: 17 November 10:00am, 18 November 3:00pm

Serbia: 23 November 10:00am, 24 November 3:00pm

Bolivia: 25 November 3:00pm, 26 November 3:00pm

All the above reviews will be carried live on UN Web TV. More information about the session, including reports submitted by the States and full schedule of meetings, is available on the session webpage.

