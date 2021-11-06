UPU’s Theme For 2022 International Letter-Writing Competition Gives Young People A Voice In Climate Crisis

The theme for next year’s World Post Day on 9 October is “Post for Planet” and will highlight Posts’ role in accelerating action against climate change

Berne, 4 November 2021. “Write a letter to someone influential explaining why and how they should take action on the climate crisis,” is the theme for the Universal Postal Union’s 2022 International Letter-Writing Competition for Young People.

“As the world meets in Glasgow for COP26 to help solve the climate crisis, young people can feel excluded, but they are the voices of our planet’s future. The theme of next year’s Letter-Writing Competition enables young people to call for the changes they desperately wish to see from their leaders,” said David Dadge, the UPU’s Programme Manager for Communications and Events.

Adopted at UPU’s 1969 Tokyo Congress and launched in 1971, the competition brings talented young people together from thousands of schools in dozens of countries. The competition helps advance global literacy and education among young people. It is closely tied to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development under Goal 4, which seeks inclusive and equitable education for all.

Participating countries hold a national letter-writing competition with support from postal operators and, often, assistance from education authorities. Each country chooses a national winner and submits their entry to a global competition held by UPU. An international jury judges the letters and selects the winners, as well as entries worthy of a special mention.

The competition winner is announced on 9 October, World Post Day. Next year’s theme for World Post Day is “Post for Planet,” which will highlight the role of Posts in supporting activities that help solve devastating climate change.

The Universal Postal Union is a UN specialized agency with its headquarters in the Swiss capital Berne. Established in 1874, it is one of the world’s oldest international organizations and is the primary forum for cooperation between postal sector players.

