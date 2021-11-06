World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UPU’s Theme For 2022 International Letter-Writing Competition Gives Young People A Voice In Climate Crisis

Saturday, 6 November 2021, 6:53 am
Press Release: Universal Postal Union

The theme for next year’s World Post Day on 9 October is “Post for Planet” and will highlight Posts’ role in accelerating action against climate change

Berne, 4 November 2021. “Write a letter to someone influential explaining why and how they should take action on the climate crisis,” is the theme for the Universal Postal Union’s 2022 International Letter-Writing Competition for Young People. 

“As the world meets in Glasgow for COP26 to help solve the climate crisis, young people can feel excluded, but they are the voices of our planet’s future. The theme of next year’s Letter-Writing Competition enables young people to call for the changes they desperately wish to see from their leaders,” said David Dadge, the UPU’s Programme Manager for Communications and Events. 

Adopted at UPU’s 1969 Tokyo Congress and launched in 1971, the competition brings talented young people together from thousands of schools in dozens of countries. The competition helps advance global literacy and education among young people. It is closely tied to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development under Goal 4, which seeks inclusive and equitable education for all.

Participating countries hold a national letter-writing competition with support from postal operators and, often, assistance from education authorities. Each country chooses a national winner and submits their entry to a global competition held by UPU. An international jury judges the letters and selects the winners, as well as entries worthy of a special mention.

The competition winner is announced on 9 October, World Post Day. Next year’s theme for World Post Day is “Post for Planet,” which will highlight the role of Posts in supporting activities that help solve devastating climate change.

***
The Universal Postal Union is a UN specialized agency with its headquarters in the Swiss capital Berne. Established in 1874, it is one of the world’s oldest international organizations and is the primary forum for cooperation between postal sector players.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Universal Postal Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Sudan: UN Expert Deplores Deadly Military Response To Protests

A UN human rights expert today expressed alarm at the ongoing violent repression of peaceful demonstrations in Sudan, and the excessive use of force against those protesting the military coup d’état of 25 October... More>>

World Meteorological Organization: State Of Climate In 2021: Extreme Events And Major Impacts
Record atmospheric greenhouse gas concentrations and associated accumulated heat have propelled the planet into uncharted territory, with far-reaching repercussions for current and future generations, according to the World Meteorological Organization...More>>


Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat: PIF Secretary General Welcomes Climate Commitments By Australia, New Zealand Heading Into COP26

As COP26 begins today in Glasgow, the Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF), Mr Henry Puna has commended the Prime Ministers of Australia and New Zealand for their latest climate announcements towards the collective Blue Pacific effort to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees...
More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


COP26: Enough Of ‘Treating Nature Like A Toilet’ – Guterres Brings Stark Call For Climate Action To Glasgow
As the World Leaders Summit opened on day two of COP26, UN chief António Guterres sent a stark message to the international community. “We are digging our own graves”, he said, referring to the addiction to fossil fuels which threatens to push humanity and the planet, to the brink, through unsustainable global heating... More>>


Climate: ‘Vague’ Net Zero Promises Not Enough: Planet Still On Track For Catastrophic Heating, UN Report Warns

New and updated commitments made ahead of the pivotal climate conference COP26 in the past months are a positive step forward, but the world remains on track for a dangerous global temperature rise of at least 2.7°C this century even if fully met, a new report by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) has warned... More>>

Pacific: Young Climate Leaders Call For Urgent Climate Action Ahead Of COP26

Eight Pacific Young Climate Leaders shared their experiences of climate resilience and activism in an inaugural dialogue with the Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General, Mr Henry Puna on 21 October 2021... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 