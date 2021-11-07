World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Slow Food: COP26 Addresses Agriculture But Focuses On False Solutions

Sunday, 7 November 2021, 6:55 am
Press Release: Slow Food International

After two days of discussion, the session on “Nature and Land Use”, that included the issue of sustainable agriculture, came to an end today at Cop 26.

Slow Food believes that the very approach to this issue was flawed: talking about sustainable agriculture without considering the food system as a whole is wrong. The proposed solutions that emerged seemed to go in two different and separate directions, presented as complementary: reforestation on the one hand and technological innovation in agriculture on the other.

Yet, it has been demonstrated that the only approach that can effectively contribute to building a truly sustainable food system is that of agroecology: it should be recognized as a central tool to tackle the multiple crises we face, including the climate crisis: agroecology is rooted in rebuilding relationships between agriculture and the environment, and between food systems and society.

We are witnessing the recycling of an old model, which keeps considering food as a series of commodities to be produced on a large scale, with monocultures assisted by futuristic technologies that will make farmers increasingly dependent on large multinational companies and their patents. To shift our global economy to a low carbon model, authorities want to continue following the corporate narrative of high tech, centralised industrialised farming and fake meat.

Marta Messa, Director of Slow Food Europe, comments: “One of the events at COP today was about 'Accelerating a just rural transition to sustainable agriculture'. For us, a just transition must be based on biodiversity, agroecology and social justice - and not on techno-fixes. Climate change and biodiversity loss must be tackled together, they are closely interlinked problems” And she adds: “Agricultural ecosystems must be restored in harmony with the natural environment. Techno fixes are a false solution, they are not based on the real innovations that communities come up with to be resilient. We want to see by the end of COP26 binding commitments and no empty promises”.

Shane Holland, Executive Chairman of Slow Food in the UK also comments: "Industrial meat and dairy agriculture are responsible for a huge amount of methane emissions, and intensive farming more generally generates large amounts of carbon”. He adds: “Large groups are proposing industrial farming as the saviour, when they are the cause. There is also some messaging that we need to intensify agriculture to provide an insurance policy against crop failures - this is unacceptable, especially if we consider that to date we waste 30% of food produced for human consumption, a waste that in turn exacerbates the climate crisis. Governments seem unable to escape the influence of multinational corporations and are unable to embrace truly sustainable solutions, which already exist but need to be promoted and supported on a large scale."”.

Jorrit Kiewik, executive director of Slow Food Youth Network shared his impressions of a COP divided between optimism and distrust. “COP has been an amazing experience. It’s brilliant to be here but there is a lot of doubt. We see two parties: at the pavillon a lot of energy to make a change while at the same time we see a lot of protests outside with Greta Thunberg really gathering a lot of support for anti-COP26 as it’s being claimed as a big greenwashing machine. Currently I’m a bit in doubt if this is good progress or not, especially after speaking to some officials who claim that we’re currently at 1.8 degrees which might be very good but still not enough”.

In order to meet climate neutrality by 2050, COP26 should pave the way for the transition towards agroecological food systems, where evidence shows that they keep carbon in the ground, support biodiversity, rebuild soil fertility and sustain yields over time, providing a basis for secure farm livelihoods and healthy diets for all.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Slow Food International on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Sudan: UN Expert Deplores Deadly Military Response To Protests

A UN human rights expert today expressed alarm at the ongoing violent repression of peaceful demonstrations in Sudan, and the excessive use of force against those protesting the military coup d’état of 25 October... More>>

World Meteorological Organization: State Of Climate In 2021: Extreme Events And Major Impacts
Record atmospheric greenhouse gas concentrations and associated accumulated heat have propelled the planet into uncharted territory, with far-reaching repercussions for current and future generations, according to the World Meteorological Organization...More>>


Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat: PIF Secretary General Welcomes Climate Commitments By Australia, New Zealand Heading Into COP26

As COP26 begins today in Glasgow, the Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF), Mr Henry Puna has commended the Prime Ministers of Australia and New Zealand for their latest climate announcements towards the collective Blue Pacific effort to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees...
More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


COP26: Enough Of ‘Treating Nature Like A Toilet’ – Guterres Brings Stark Call For Climate Action To Glasgow
As the World Leaders Summit opened on day two of COP26, UN chief António Guterres sent a stark message to the international community. “We are digging our own graves”, he said, referring to the addiction to fossil fuels which threatens to push humanity and the planet, to the brink, through unsustainable global heating... More>>


Climate: ‘Vague’ Net Zero Promises Not Enough: Planet Still On Track For Catastrophic Heating, UN Report Warns

New and updated commitments made ahead of the pivotal climate conference COP26 in the past months are a positive step forward, but the world remains on track for a dangerous global temperature rise of at least 2.7°C this century even if fully met, a new report by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) has warned... More>>

Pacific: Young Climate Leaders Call For Urgent Climate Action Ahead Of COP26

Eight Pacific Young Climate Leaders shared their experiences of climate resilience and activism in an inaugural dialogue with the Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General, Mr Henry Puna on 21 October 2021... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 