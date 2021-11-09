World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UN System Generates 25% Fewer Greenhouse Emissions In 2020

Tuesday, 9 November 2021, 8:07 am
Press Release: UN News

With significant travel restrictions and large portions of personnel working from home in 2020, the UN system generated approximately 25 per cent fewer greenhouse emissions than in the year before.

That’s one of the key points to emerge from the Greening the Blue Report 2021, the first study to reveal the impact that COVID-19 has had on the UN system’s environmental footprint.

Addressing the report, the UN Secretary-General remembered that the world still faces a triple emergency - a climate crisis, a nature crisis and a pollution crisis - that demands “urgent and determined actionfrom everyone, everywhere.”

“The United Nations iscommitted to lead by example in reducing our carbon and environmental footprint in allouroperations around the globe. Together, let’s achieve a sustainable, net zero and resilient worldfor all”, António Guterres said.

Less waste and emissions

The reportfocuses on the overall environmental impact of over 315,000 personnel in Headquarters, field offices and operations on the ground, across the world. Data from 56 UN system entities is included.

In 2020, the system produced approximately 1.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent, known as CO2eq, a unit based on the global warming potential of different greenhouse gases. Per capita emissions were around 5 tonnes CO2eq.

Buildings were the main factor for emissions, accounting for 55 per cent of the total, followed by air travel, at 32 per cent, and 12 per cent from other forms of travel.

Of the reported emissions, 99 per cent were offset, a way to compensate for the emissions by funding an equivalent carbon dioxide saving elsewhere.

Trends

The reportalso includes, for the first time, emissions trendlines, between 2016 and 2020.

Overall, a reduction was already occurring across the UN system, prior to the changes that occurred due to the pandemic.

In terms of waste, the average generated in 2020 was 396 kg per person, including Peacekeeping and Special Political Missions, where staff are stationed full time. If they are excluded, the average waste was 184 kg per person.

These numbers represent a reduction of 61 kg per person and43 kg per person, respectively, from 2019.

For 2020, the average water consumption was 38 m3perUN staffer, per year, an 11 m3 reduction from the year before.

Impacts of COVID-19

Overall,the report notes, therewasstilla substantial amount of work thatcouldonly be delivered in-person and requiredphysical facilities and physical technologies.

According to the publication, the pandemic “highlighted the opportunity the UN system has to revisit its working and travel modalities and come closer to the ambitious emissions reductions’ targets that it has set for itself for 2030.”

The annual reportprovides data on the environmental impact areas and management functions identified in theStrategy for Sustainability Management in the United Nations System 2020-2030, Phase I: Environmental Sustainability in the Area of Management.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Sudan: UN Expert Deplores Deadly Military Response To Protests

A UN human rights expert today expressed alarm at the ongoing violent repression of peaceful demonstrations in Sudan, and the excessive use of force against those protesting the military coup d’état of 25 October... More>>

World Meteorological Organization: State Of Climate In 2021: Extreme Events And Major Impacts
Record atmospheric greenhouse gas concentrations and associated accumulated heat have propelled the planet into uncharted territory, with far-reaching repercussions for current and future generations, according to the World Meteorological Organization...More>>


Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat: PIF Secretary General Welcomes Climate Commitments By Australia, New Zealand Heading Into COP26

As COP26 begins today in Glasgow, the Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF), Mr Henry Puna has commended the Prime Ministers of Australia and New Zealand for their latest climate announcements towards the collective Blue Pacific effort to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees...
More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


COP26: Enough Of ‘Treating Nature Like A Toilet’ – Guterres Brings Stark Call For Climate Action To Glasgow
As the World Leaders Summit opened on day two of COP26, UN chief António Guterres sent a stark message to the international community. “We are digging our own graves”, he said, referring to the addiction to fossil fuels which threatens to push humanity and the planet, to the brink, through unsustainable global heating... More>>


Climate: ‘Vague’ Net Zero Promises Not Enough: Planet Still On Track For Catastrophic Heating, UN Report Warns

New and updated commitments made ahead of the pivotal climate conference COP26 in the past months are a positive step forward, but the world remains on track for a dangerous global temperature rise of at least 2.7°C this century even if fully met, a new report by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) has warned... More>>

Pacific: Young Climate Leaders Call For Urgent Climate Action Ahead Of COP26

Eight Pacific Young Climate Leaders shared their experiences of climate resilience and activism in an inaugural dialogue with the Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General, Mr Henry Puna on 21 October 2021... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 