Cook Islands Border Still Opening To Kiwis On 14 January 2022

Wednesday, 22 December 2021, 9:37 am
Press Release: Cook Islands Tourism Corporation

Quarantine and isolation-free travel between New Zealand and the Cook Islands remains set to resume in just three weeks.

“It’s definitely all-go for the border re-opening on 14 January 2022,” said Graeme West, General Manager of Cook Islands Tourism Corporation Australasia.

“Yesterday’s announcement from the NZ Government affects New Zealanders coming from Australia, it does not affect the isolation and quarantine free travel to and from the Cook Islands.”

Mr West said since the travel bubble resumption was announced last month, bookings have been building steadily as people appreciated the unique luxury of an overseas holiday on a beautiful tropical island without having to quarantine or self-isolate at either end of their trip. “It’s a pretty special position to be in and Kiwis are definitely relishing the opportunity,” he said.

Mr West said managing the health and safety of Cook Islanders and visitors has been the Government’s top priority since the start of the pandemic. “They’ve done a stunning job with 99% of the population 12 years and over having had their first shot and 96% fully vaccinated for some time now. Booster shots are currently underway and the vaccinations for children aged 5-11 years will start early next year.”

Requirements for travel to the Cook Islands from 14 January 2022 are:

Vaccinated travellers only

All visitors must be aged over 12 years and be fully vaccinated. Once children 5-11 years of age in the Cook Islands and NZ are vaccinated, they will be allowed to visit.

COVID-19 test required before departure

Visitors must take a COVID-19 test no more than 48 hours before departure and show the negative result at departure and on arrival. Travel to Aitutaki is permitted, but travellers will undergo a Rapid Antigen Test before boarding their flight from Rarotonga to Aitutaki.

Contact tracing and pre-arrival forms

Visitors will be required to complete a Cook Islands contact form no more than 96 hours before departing New Zealand. To assist with tracing in the Cook Islands, travellers will be required to download the Cooksafe+ Bluetooth app as well as use their personal Cooksafe QR code card given on arrival.

FAQs for travellers can be found on www.cookislands.travel & will be updated progressively as various protocols are confirmed.

