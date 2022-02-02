Volcanic Destruction And The Diagnostic Laboratory Services Workforce In Tonga

The recent massive volcanic eruption and resulting devastation throughout Tonga has bought her health services to their knees. The Pacific Pathology Training Centre (PPTC) and the New Zealand Institute of Medical Laboratory Science (NZIMLS) are highlighting the plight of the 42 medical laboratory workers and their families who are struggling to deal with the aftermath of the disaster. The PPTC have set up a Give-a-little page for people and organisations to donate towards assisting the medical laboratory workforce to get back on their feet.

https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/support-for-the-tonga-medical-laboratory-workforce

The money raised will allow the laboratory staff to support their families and deal with the destruction to their family homes, allowing them to recover quickly so that they can return to work, and continue to support the medical services in Tonga. The New Zealand Defence Force is also providing assistance at this difficult time for the people of Tonga, many whom have lost their homes, livelihoods, and family members.

‘The medical laboratory science community in Aotearoa New Zealand works closely with our Pacific friends and at this time of need there have already been a number of generous donations. It is pleasing to see individuals, laboratory suppliers and diagnostic laboratory providers like APHG step up and provide significant donations to assist the devastated workforce’, says Navin Karan the technical laboratory specialist from the PPTC.

‘There has been a lot of press about the plight of our New Zealand laboratory workforce over the last few weeks but situations like that facing the Tongan laboratory workforce put things very much in perspective’, says Terry Taylor, NZIMLS president.

‘We all take for granted things such as fresh drinking and running water, flushing toilets, adequate food, electricity and a safe place to live and work. I can’t imagine the circumstances our Tongan colleagues are facing on top of the constant threat and workload due to the COVID pandemic’, says Taylor.

‘I am sure the tight knit pathology workforce from Aotearoa New Zealand will once again show the compassion and support to help our friends get through this difficult time’, says Taylor.

About the PPTC

Established in 1980, The Pacific Pathology Training Centre (PPTC) is a not-for-profit organisation located at Wellington Hospital, New Zealand, and is a World Health Organisation Collaborating Centre for External Quality Assessment. The PPTC provides developmental assistance to Medical Laboratories in developing nations, and is primarily funded by the New Zealand MFAT for medical laboratory strengthening in the Pacific Region.

About the New Zealand Institute of Medical Laboratory Science (NZIMLS)

The NZIMLS was formed in 1946 and is an incorporated society that represents the professional affairs of the nearly 4000 medical laboratory scientists, technicians and other associated medical laboratory workers and industry representatives in Aotearoa New Zealand.

The NZIMLS publishes the New Zealand Journal of Medical Laboratory Science, provides a CPD program and activities, professional qualifications, and an advisory role to a variety of agencies and health working groups.

© Scoop Media

