PRC Acknowledged For Relief Support

The Livelihood Sector Committee of the National Disaster Operation Committee (N-DOC) within the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAL) has recognized the Peoples Republic of China (PRC) for supporting the committee with relief food supplies that has been distributed to households within the Honiara Emergency Zone.

The donation which include 1,000 x 40-pound bag rice, 200 canned tuna (medium) and 100 canned tuna (baby Taiyo) was delivered to LSC on Wednesday 26th January,2022 at MAL Headquarter office in Honiara.

The relief assistance was provided in response to Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare’s call for support as Honiara is impacted by the recent lockdown imposed to limit the spread of covid-19 and for contact tracing by the Ministry of Health.

“I offer on behave of our people our appreciation for this generous support. Thank you, so much. Please accept our profound appreciation” Permanent Secretary of MAL, Ethel Frances said shortly after she had received the donation.

PS Frances also thanked the Solomon Islands Chinese Association (SICA) for lending a helping hand by supplying mixture of goods to LSC, Solomon Islands Ports Authority (SIPA) for supplying 15 tonnes of rice (1,488 x 20kg rice) and Our Telekom and Advance Technologies for their support in terms of Umbrellas and tables. She said such support is heart-warming and encouraging while we stand together in our fight against this pandemic.

Meanwhile, Chairman of LSC Michael Ho’ota said he is pleased with all the support offered.

He said as the pandemic still raging in the world including Solomon Islands, strong cooperation and food relief assistance were needed to support those families within the Honiara Emergency Zone who may be in dire need of food relief supply during this difficult time.

Food distribution within Honiara is ongoing. However, distribution to communities outside of the Honiara town boundary, within the Emergency Zone will be carried out as soon as the final distribution list is confirmed.

Therefore, LSC would like to once again appeal to communities within the Emergency Zone for cooperation and patience as they continue with food distribution to communities during the current Covid-19 restrictions. The Honiara Emergency Zone boundary is from Alligator Creek in the East to Poha River in the West end of Honiara city.

LSC is co-led by the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAL), Ministry of Fisheries and Honiara City Council together with other stakeholders and partners.

© Scoop Media

