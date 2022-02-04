World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

PRC Acknowledged For Relief Support

Friday, 4 February 2022, 6:55 am
Press Release: Solomon Islands MAL

The Livelihood Sector Committee of the National Disaster Operation Committee (N-DOC) within the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAL) has recognized the Peoples Republic of China (PRC) for supporting the committee with relief food supplies that has been distributed to households within the Honiara Emergency Zone.

The donation which include 1,000 x 40-pound bag rice, 200 canned tuna (medium) and 100 canned tuna (baby Taiyo) was delivered to LSC on Wednesday 26th January,2022 at MAL Headquarter office in Honiara.

The relief assistance was provided in response to Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare’s call for support as Honiara is impacted by the recent lockdown imposed to limit the spread of covid-19 and for contact tracing by the Ministry of Health.  

“I offer on behave of our people our appreciation for this generous support. Thank you, so much. Please accept our profound appreciation” Permanent Secretary of MAL, Ethel Frances said shortly after she had received the donation.  

PS Frances also thanked the Solomon Islands Chinese Association (SICA) for lending a helping hand by supplying mixture of goods to LSC, Solomon Islands Ports Authority (SIPA) for supplying 15 tonnes of rice (1,488 x 20kg rice) and Our Telekom and Advance Technologies for their support in terms of Umbrellas and tables. She said such support is heart-warming and encouraging while we stand together in our fight against this pandemic.  

Meanwhile, Chairman of LSC Michael Ho’ota said he is pleased with all the support offered.

He said as the pandemic still raging in the world including Solomon Islands, strong cooperation and food relief assistance were needed to support those families within the Honiara Emergency Zone who may be in dire need of food relief supply during this difficult time.  

Food distribution within Honiara is ongoing. However, distribution to communities outside of the Honiara town boundary, within the Emergency Zone will be carried out as soon as the final distribution list is confirmed.  

Therefore, LSC would like to once again appeal to communities within the Emergency Zone for cooperation and patience as they continue with food distribution to communities during the current Covid-19 restrictions.  The Honiara Emergency Zone boundary is from Alligator Creek in the East to Poha River in the West end of Honiara city.  

LSC is co-led by the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAL), Ministry of Fisheries and Honiara City Council together with other stakeholders and partners.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Solomon Islands MAL on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Bitter 16: New Report Documents Consequences Of Israel's Blockade On Gaza
About 1.5 million of the Gaza Strip’s total population of 2.3 million have become impoverished due to the Israeli blockade and restrictions imposed on the Strip since 2006... More>>

Tigray: Eritrean Refugees ‘scared And Struggling To Eat’ Amid Aid Obstacles
For the first time in weeks, aid teams have reached refugee camps in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, only to find that some Eritrean nationals living there have likely died of preventable diseases, while others are “scared and struggling to get enough to eat”, the UN Refugee Agency, UNHCR, said on Friday...
More>>

UN News: Rare Coral Reef Discovered Near Tahiti Is ‘Like A Work Of Art’, Says Diver
One of the largest coral reefs in the world has been discovered by a UN-supported scientific mission off the coast of Tahiti. Announcing the stunning find on Thursday, UNESCO said that divers had explored large rose-shaped corals spanning some three kilometres, at depths of between 30 and 65 metres... More>>


UN: One Year Into The Myanmar Coup, Bachelet Urges Governments And Businesses To Heed Voices Of The People
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Friday urged the international community to intensify pressure on the military to stop its campaign of violence... More>>


Ethiopia: UN Chief Lauds ‘Demonstrable Effort To Make Peace’

The UN Secretary-General on Wednesday said he was “delighted” to learn that “a demonstrable effort to make peace” in Ethiopia is finally underway, according to information relayed to him by the African Union High Representative for the Horn of Africa... More>>


Tigray: Agencies Suspend Aid As ‘Scores’ Are Killed Due To Airstrikes
Recent airstrikes on camps for internally displaced persons and refugees in Tigray, northern Ethiopia, have reportedly killed scores of civilians, including children, and left many more injured... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 