Peak Disability Org Seeks Federal Election Commitments Around Safety, Security And Support For People With Disability

Disability advocates want the next federal government to deliver people with disability better protection from COVID, better jobs and financial security, better housing and better support through the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

The Federal Government is expected to call the upcoming federal election this week. In response, Australia’s national peak disability rights and advocacy organisation People With Disability Australia has released it’s 2022 Federal Election Platform which outlines issues across seven policy areas which the organisation will be advocating on throughout the election campaign.

The platform was developed following consultation with PWDA members and has been sent to all major parties and key independent candidates. Their responses will be communicated to PWDA members and supporters over the coming weeks.

PWDA President Samantha Connor: “The issues we’re campaigning on are critical to people with disability living their lives equally in society and the economy, just like everyone else.

“Over the last three years, people with disability have been left behind in many ways. We were deprioritised during the COVID pandemic, our NDIS has been savaged, our financial security and employment options remains extremely limited, and many of us continue to experience segregation, discrimination and abuse by disability housing and support providers who often put profit over people by not centring our individual needs.

“The aged care and disability Royal Commissions have and will make recommendations that need to be implemented to better protect our health and rights, we need a much more inclusive education system so people with disability can learn in ways that suit us, and we must address ableism with positive and diverse representation of people with disability.

“The seven areas we’re focusing on during the campaign are in direct response to these concerns. When actioned, the commitments we’re seeking from the major parties and key independents will significantly improve how people with disability are protected, supported and valued.

“1 in 5 Australians live with disability, so we’re a significant part of the population. Add in the families and carers of people with disability and you’ve got a massive voting bloc that can potentially swing election results.

“We encourage all the parties and candidates we’re surveying to get their responses to us as soon as possible so we can present their commitments in a timely manner and give people with disability as well as their families and carers the opportunity to make a properly informed decision about their vote.

“Throughout the campaign we’ll also be keeping our members and supporters updated about all important matters related to the election as well as information about their voting rights, how to lodge their vote and how to access information about commitments that candidates and parties are making in relation to people with disability.”

You can read and download the PWDA 2022 Federal Election Platform on the PWDA website.

Background

© Scoop Media

