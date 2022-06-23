Electric Massagers Market To Grow At A CAGR Of 7.18% In 2032 | Europe Contributing To Growth Of Market

The global electric massagers demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 8 Billion in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.18%to be valued at US$ 16 Billion from 2022 to 2032.

Nowadays, health activities are gaining popularity, with the primary emphasis on self-help and alternative health practices owing to rise in the busy schedule and changing lifestyle worldwide. Massage therapy is one such approach which is proliferating rapidly.

This form of treatment includes hands-on techniques to improve blood circulation, reduce stress, relieve anxiety, promote muscle relaxation, and various other health benefits. Electric massagers are one such product that applies vibration to the surface of the skin as a means of alleviating pains and strains as well as stimulating relaxation.

Electric massagers help to minimize the aches and pains on neck, shoulder, joints, back, and other parts of the body. In the market, the majority of electric massagers tend to be either battery operated or wired to improve the overall performance of the product.

Now, consumers are using electric massagers on a daily basis, or after work & sports activities as relaxation therapy.

Reasons for Covering Electric Massagers Market Title

The rise in a number of spas, growing popularity of leisure, beauty, and health activities, speedily accelerating miniaturization of electronic devices are the factors influencing the growth of the electric massagers market in the near future.

Additionally, expanding advanced technology, frequently launch of novel products, and increasing consumer awareness of the benefits of electric massagers coupled with rapidly growing use for handheld electronic devices are some other factors fueling the growth of the electric massagers market during the forecast period.

However, availability of non-electric massagers and adverse effects associated with electric massagers such as shock, possible stroke, and worsening effect may hamper the electric massagers’ market growth in the near future.

Also, some consumers perceive electric massagers are as a luxury product to promote relaxation or to treat a specific injury are some of the factors which may hinder to the growth of electric massagers market.

Global Electric Massagers Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global electric massagers market are Panasonic Corporation, MedMassager, Joicom Corporation, Shenzhen Relcare Electronics, LURACO Technologies Corporation, Dr. Physio, Omron Corporation, Medisana GmbH, and others.

Growing demand for electronic products that combines aromatherapy and heat to promote relaxation coupled with a rise in the potential application of electric massagers for treating nervous irritability, other stress-related problems such as insomnia and headaches are some of the leading factors driving the growth of the global electric massagers market.

Moreover, consumers in the developing countries are now becoming more exposed to the concept of leisure therapy as well as treating their symptoms of pains and strains as an alternative to the medicines is attributed to the growth of electric massagers market during the forecast period.

Opportunities for Global Electric Massagers Market Participants

Nowadays, people are more concerned about their health and adopting various products to prevent health issues before they arise. They are also focusing on preventing their health without visiting the doctor and are making use of multiple massagers and other natural remedies.

People now are getting aware of the various health benefits associated with electric massagers physically as well as mentally and are giving themselves their massage treatments are some of the factors providing opportunities for prominent players dealing in electric massagers market over the forecast period.

Moreover, companies in the electric massagers market are using the digital platform to cater the product to untapped market globally, rapidly growing e-commerce along with the rising in demand for customized products is the primary factor accelerating the growth of the electric massagers market.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Electric Massagers Market segments and sub-segments

Electric Massagers Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Electric Massagers Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

