World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UN Regional Forum On Statistics Explores Data Governance Issues

Wednesday, 24 August 2022, 6:05 am
Press Release: UN ESCAP

Heads of national statistical offices, statisticians and other experts from across the region are meeting this week at the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) to discuss establishing sound data governance mechanisms that respond to a new data-driven era.

“With increased availability and use of data come increased risks, including the need for data privacy and the need to maintain trust in data,” said United Nations Under-Secretary-General and ESCAP Executive Secretary Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana opening the eighth session of the Committee on Statistics today.

She further called upon national statistical offices to work in new ways, transitioning from data producers into data stewards leading whole-of-government approaches.

Spurred by new technologies, data generated worldwide has grown exponentially in recent years and it is fast becoming an essential resource for digital economies. The COVID-19 pandemic also highlighted the urgent need for more granular, timely and reliable statistics and data for governments to make informed decisions to support their citizens.

Alongside the increased supply and demand for data, new tools and methodologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence are changing the landscape for producing statistics.

“As statistical offices embrace new data sources and new technologies, there is a need for strong legal and institutional arrangements. Data governance frameworks can support the modernization of official statistics and remove unnecessary barriers to release the full benefit of statistics,” said Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, Minister of Digital Economy and Society of Thailand.

Meanwhile, the region’s statistical community was lauded for the great strides made not just in measuring progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), but also in helping countries achieve them. The number of indicators with sufficient data has almost doubled since the first SDG benchmark report in 2017. This has been guided by a clear and collective vision for the region endorsed in 2016.

Batdavaa Batmunkh of the National Statistics Office of Mongolia was elected as Chair for the session. He expressed hope that the Committee will generate concrete decisions that shape the future of statistics work in Asia and the Pacific.

Building on the work of countries like Bhutan with their Gross National Happiness Index and New Zealand with their work on a Living Standards Framework, the Committee will also discuss how to capture progress on well-being and sustainability beyond the measurement of GDP. The Committee is expected to develop complementary measures of progress with an emphasis on climate change-related statistics in its forward work programme.

“I am fully confident that our professional statistical community will rise to the challenge to define broader measures of development, sustainability and well-being, that are equally solid as GDP and, yet, go well beyond GDP to address the policy challenges of our times,” said Stefan Schweinfest, Director of the United Nations Statistics Division.

Held every two years, the Committee is the foremost regional platform for bringing countries together to discuss strategic matters on statistical development, cooperation and the formulation of regional positions to advance official statistics in line with existing global commitments.

For more information: https://www.unescap.org/events/2022/committee-statistics-eighth-session

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN ESCAP on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Save The Children: Five Years After Rohingya Exodus, Two Thirds Of Children In Refugee Camps Do Not Feel Safer Than When They Arrived
Five years after more than 750,000 Rohingya people fled from mass killings, rape and systematic human rights abuses in Myanmar, Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh continue to live in fear...
More>>


UN: Comment By Human Rights Spokesperson Liz Throssell After Saudi Woman Jailed For 34 Years
We are appalled by the sentencing of Saudi doctoral student Salma Al-Shehab to 34 years in jail followed by a 34-year travel ban in connection with a series of tweets and retweets on political and human rights issues in Saudi Arabia... More>>



UN Agriculture: Helps Protect Against Threat Of Locust In Yemen
Following heavy widespread rains in Yemen, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) remains on high alert... More>>



WHO: Supports DR Congo Authorities As Ebola Resurges In Volatile East
Ebola has resurfaced in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) following confirmation of a case in the restive eastern province of North Kivu... More>>


UNICEF: Nearly 1,000 Children Killed Or Injured In Ukraine But Real Number Likely Higher
Nearly 1,000 boys and girls have been killed or injured in the war in Ukraine, the head of the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) reported on Monday, underscoring the urgent need for peace... More>>

Afghanistan: One Year On From Regime Change And Children Face An Unimaginable A Crisis
On the one-year anniversary of regime change in Afghanistan, a new World Vision report highlights the grave risk the country’s children face from starvation, forced child marriage, and child labour... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 